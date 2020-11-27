Matthew Perry gets engaged to Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry has been dating Molly Hurwitz for over two years now. (Photo: Matthew Perry/Instagram)

Actor Matthew Perry is now engaged. Perry, popular for his role of Chandler Bing in popular sitcom Friends, recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Revealing the news to People magazine, Perry said, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Molly Hurwitz is a literary manager, and she confirmed her relationship with the actor on Valentine’s Day this year. She had written on social media, “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.” Perry had joined Instagram in February this year.

On the work front, 51-year-old actor Matthew Perry recently shared an update about the shooting of long-delayed Friends Reunion special. “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!” Perry tweeted.

