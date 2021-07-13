Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding song teased, watch it here

Rahul Vaidya is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16. The couple is busy with their last-minute preparation. However, amid all the chores, Rahul recently recorded his wedding song. The singer on Tuesday teased his fans with a short clip of the love ballad, which is titled “Matthe Te Chamkan”.

In the video, Rahul is seen recording in a studio. “Khilti rahe muskaane, o tere mukhde pe”. He then goes on to say, “The Dishul wedding song out soon,” he sings.

Last night, Disha Parmar enjoyed her bachelorette with her girlfriends. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor shared pictures from the party on Instagram as she posed with a ‘Bride To Be’ banner. Her best friends also shared several photos from the party on social media.

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding last week. The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a note with his fans with a hashtag that read, “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.

Post the wedding function, the couple has planned a sangeet/reception night on July 17. Several videos of their dance rehearsals have also emerged online. ‘The DisHul Wedding’ is supposedly an intimate affair, where the couple will take the wedding vows in the presence of their family and close friends only.

Having met through common friends, Rahul and Disha claimed to be just friends, even when rumours of them dating emerged last year. It was only when the singer got locked in Bigg Boss house did he realise his love for her. On her birthday in November, he proposed to her on national television. Disha said yes to him on national television. Since then the couple has been inseparable. They recently also starred in a music video “Madhanya” together.