Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy join Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon, set 300 years before Game of Thrones, will arrive in 2022. (Photo: Netflix/AP/IMDB)

Actors Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy are the newest additions to the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are the showrunners on House of the Dragon. Author George RR Martin is involved as an executive producer.

Matt Smith is known for playing Eleventh Doctor in the British science-fiction television series Doctor Who and also Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown during the show’s first two seasons. He will play the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys’ younger brother and heir to the throne.

Olivia Cooke is known for Psycho’s prequel TV series Bates Motel, Steve Spielberg’s Ready Player One and Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal. She will appear in House of Dragon as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the then Hand of the King Otto Hightower.

Emma D’Arcy recently appeared in the horror comedy series Truth Seekers alongside Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. She will essay the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series.

Set 300 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the family that fled to the Seven Kingdoms from the Doom of Valyria. They established their ancestral castle on Dragonstone just off the coast of Westeros. They stayed there until Aegon Targaryen and his sisters brought the Seven Kingdoms to their knees with the help of their dragons.

Also Read | Game of Thrones prequel series gets a new cast member

They ruled Westeros until Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark deposed the Mad King Aerys Tagaryen 15 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The plot of the show is based on Martin’s Targaryen compendium Fire & Blood.

Paddy Considine has already been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd