Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 1 review: The sequel to classic He-Man series is strictly for the fans

Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 1 cast: Mark Hamill, Liam Cunningham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Chris Wood ,and Alicia Silverstone.

Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 1 creators: Kevin Smith

Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 1: 2.5 stars

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a fantasy superhero animated series created by filmmaker Kevin Smith, known for Mallrats and Clerks, for Netflix. A sequel to the classic 1980s’ popular cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the series continues the story

The original was a classic good vs evil story. It appealed to kids growing up in those days due to the classic sword and sorcery staples like muscular heroes, exciting stories of magic and daring, and compelling, frightening villains.

The Big Bad was both frightening and relentless: Skeletor, who is repeatedly thwarted by Prince Adam of Eternia (through his alter-ego He-Man, a superhero, who Adam can turn into using a weapon called Sword of Power), and his friends: Battle Cat (the superpowered form of his cowardly pet tiger called Cringer), The Sorceress, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko.

Together they are the Guardians of Castle Grayskull who protect the edifice against the evil designs of Skeletor, his minions Evil-Lyn and Beast-Man, and their forces.

The five-episode that make the first season have Skeletor and his forces once again claiming Grayskull for themselves and it is up to He-Man and others to stop him, again. Only, this time things turn out a little different. He-Man sacrifices himself, the Sword of Power shatters into two pieces, and the Guardians are scattered.

Teela, only one among the Guardians not privy to Prince Adam’s real identity, leaves the Royal Guard and becomes a mercenary. She then tries to find the missing pieces of Sword of Power and save not just Eternia but the entire universe.

The excellent voice-cast includes Mark Hamill, Liam Cunningham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, and Alicia Silverstone.

While the story is decent with enough twists and character development to satiate the viewer, the series is tailor-made for diehard fans, which this scribe is not.

The good thing is the plot makes sense even if you are not intimately familiar with the original series. There is a brief recap at the beginning, too, and to be honest, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’s lore is not very complicated to begin with. A cursory glance at its Wikipedia page is enough.

While the series shares humour and story elements with the original, it is its own thing as well. Teela is the primary protagonist and that helps make it feels fresher and different.

However, those who did not watch the 80s’ series or do not care for sword and sorcery stories, this series may often feel stale and unappealing despite clear attempts at reinvention of the tropes.

One thing is certain, if you count yourself among He-Man fanatics, do not miss this.