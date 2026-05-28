MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares breast cancer diagnosis: ‘Need prayers’

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer. On May 28, she shared the news with her loved ones on social media. She requested everyone to keep her in their prayers and gave a glimpse of her ongoing treatment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pankaj posted a Story of herself talking about the diagnosis and her condition. In the video, she shared, “I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers.”