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MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares breast cancer diagnosis: ‘Need prayers’
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the news in an emotional message on social media.
Celebrity chef and MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer. On May 28, she shared the news with her loved ones on social media. She requested everyone to keep her in their prayers and gave a glimpse of her ongoing treatment.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Pankaj posted a Story of herself talking about the diagnosis and her condition. In the video, she shared, “I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers.”
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The celebrity chef also shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support.”.
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In another story on Instagram, Pankaj shared a video of herself from the hospital while undergoing various medical tests. In the clip, she was seen in a hospital robe with a cannula on her hand. The text read, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.”
About Pankaj Bhadouria
Pankaj Bhadouria gained a lot of popularity after winning the debut season of MasterChef India in 2010, becoming the nation’s first-ever MasterChef winner. Earlier, she had worked as an English teacher and reportedly quit her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.
After winning the show, she also became a television host of many cooking shows, such as Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, and Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath. She is also widely known on social media, through her YouTube channel and short videos of cooking tips and food recipes.
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