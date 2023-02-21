MasterChef India: Vikas Khanna is shocked after contestant serves him pizza without salt. Here’s why the dish still won

The latest episode of MasterChef India has highlighted how the contestants need to pull up their socks to improve the overall quality of the show. The latest task had the top 9 contestants divided in two teams as they participated in a farm-to-table challenge in Anand, Gujarat. While the two teams attempted to cook up a storm, chef Vikas Khanna was shocked when he was served a thin crust pizza with no salt or seasoning. The irony was that this team won because the food served by their opponents served food which was even more underwhelming.

The pizza was served by the Pink team led by Nayanjyoti. His team members were Gurkirat, Aruna and Sachin. Former contestant Urmila, popularly known as ‘Baa’, was also a guest on this episode and was a part of this team. Despite the pizza with no salt, the team managed to win because the other team had multiple issues with their dishes.

The yellow team, led by Kamaldeep, presented a cauliflower dish where the vegetable wasn’t even cooked and this disappointed Vikas Khanna. Ranveer Brar pointed out the ‘dull colours’ on their plate and singled out Priyanka’s beetroot dessert that had no sugar, but a good amount of chilli, which brought the team down even further. The other members of this team were Deepa, Santa and Suvarna. The only saving grace for them was the seed cracker made by Suvarna.

Recently, MasterChef India found itself in the midst of a controversy after it was alleged that the judges seemed to be favouring Aruna. During a non-vegetarian challenge, Aruna was allowed to cook a dish with paneer. The leeway given to her is being seen as ‘unfair’ on social media.