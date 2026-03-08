Rs 25 lakh and a golden chef coat: Meet Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, the first-ever sibling duo to win MasterChef India

MasterChef India Season 9 recently crowned Nagpur-based brothers Vikram Gandhe and Ajinkya Gandhe as its winners. The duo took home the trophy, golden chef coats, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Following their victory, Vikram and Ajinkya reflected on their journey on the show.

In a video on Instagram, Vikram said, “Our first week was really tough, things were just going down, we were new, didn’t understand many things. The entire journey was fun. When we got the trophy, our family was with us. Our wives and kids were there.” Ajinkya added, “As every week passed by, we grew confident to try new things. This was a life-changing journey; auditioning for this was a life-changing decision that brought me to where I am today. This chef coat comes with a huge responsibility, and the pedestal this show has given us will help.”