Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rs 25 lakh and a golden chef coat: Meet Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, the first-ever sibling duo to win MasterChef India
After emerging as the winners of MasterChef India Season 9, Vikram Gandhe and Ajinkya Gandhe shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on social media.
MasterChef India Season 9 recently crowned Nagpur-based brothers Vikram Gandhe and Ajinkya Gandhe as its winners. The duo took home the trophy, golden chef coats, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Following their victory, Vikram and Ajinkya reflected on their journey on the show.
In a video on Instagram, Vikram said, “Our first week was really tough, things were just going down, we were new, didn’t understand many things. The entire journey was fun. When we got the trophy, our family was with us. Our wives and kids were there.” Ajinkya added, “As every week passed by, we grew confident to try new things. This was a life-changing journey; auditioning for this was a life-changing decision that brought me to where I am today. This chef coat comes with a huge responsibility, and the pedestal this show has given us will help.”
Also Read: MasterChef India 9’s Kunal Kapur on being judged for becoming a chef: ‘It was seen as a job for losers’
View this post on Instagram
VikramGandhe also shared a video of their winning moment on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “We truly cannot express our gratitude for the incredible love and support we received. So many of you believed in us, encouraged us, and stood by us through every dish and every challenge. This win is not just ours — it is for Nagpur and for Maharashtra, who supported us with so much love and pride. Thank you for being a part of this journey. Dil se shukriya.”
Talking about their journey, Chef Vikas Khanna shared, “As this season comes to a close and life returns to its everyday rhythm, the memories we created together will stay with us forever. Every winner carries the MasterChef legacy forward, and I truly hope Vikram and Ajinkya continue to shine and inspire many more.” Chef Ranveer Brar added, “MasterChef India has always been more than work, it’s family. Goodbyes are never easy, but I firmly believe the best always wins, and this season was no exception. Vikram and Ajinkya proved that with every dish.”
View this post on Instagram
Chef Kunal Kapur concluded, “This season has truly been one of the finest we have witnessed so far. The level of talent, creativity, and resilience displayed by the contestants has set a new benchmark. I have seen the grit in Vikram and Ajinkya’s eyes, and that determination has rightfully earned them this victory. I feel immensely proud to have been part of a journey that celebrated such extraordinary passion and excellence.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05