Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
MasterChef India judges criticised for being ‘unfair’ towards Priyanka, supporting Aruna and Kamaldeep

After Monday's episode, MasterChef India fans took to social media to criticise judges for being over-critical with Priyanka, while supporting Aruna and Kamaldeep.

Priyanka Kundu Biswas is one of the contestants on MasterChef India. (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)
MasterChef India judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora have been at the receiving end of fans’ ire this season. Over the last few weeks, they have been criticised for favouring Aruna Vijay in the cooking reality show. However, after Monday’s episode, social media was abuzz about them being unfair towards another contestant, Priyanka Kundu Biswas.

In the latest episode, the ‘Ticket to Finale’ challenge task was introduced, where contestants had to cook a healthy dish with some innovation. Mid-way through the task, half of the contestants were asked to not use electricity, while the others were told that they couldn’t use the stove. The challenge got more difficult with the new twists, as contestants tried their best to complete their dishes.

After the challenge got over, Aruna Vijay was once again lauded for her efforts. A few social media users also noted how she was praised for the ‘oil and grain’ she used, but not criticised for the taste and presentation of her dish. Viewers also felt that Kamaldeep Kaur was unnecessarily being branded as the ‘mumma’ to keep her connected emotionally with the audience. Priyanka, who made a cake without an oven, was pulled up by the judges. This led many to believe that the judges are being over-critical towards her.

Also Read |MasterChef India judges criticised for favouring Aruna Vijay, former contestant Priya Vijan pens note saying her efforts went unnoticed

Read some of the tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

MasterChef India launched last month with Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora as judges. The show promises to celebrate home cooks and their passion towards food this season. The cooking reality show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:18 IST
