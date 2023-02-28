MasterChef India judges criticised for being ‘unfair’ towards Priyanka, supporting Aruna and Kamaldeep

MasterChef India judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora have been at the receiving end of fans’ ire this season. Over the last few weeks, they have been criticised for favouring Aruna Vijay in the cooking reality show. However, after Monday’s episode, social media was abuzz about them being unfair towards another contestant, Priyanka Kundu Biswas.

In the latest episode, the ‘Ticket to Finale’ challenge task was introduced, where contestants had to cook a healthy dish with some innovation. Mid-way through the task, half of the contestants were asked to not use electricity, while the others were told that they couldn’t use the stove. The challenge got more difficult with the new twists, as contestants tried their best to complete their dishes.

After the challenge got over, Aruna Vijay was once again lauded for her efforts. A few social media users also noted how she was praised for the ‘oil and grain’ she used, but not criticised for the taste and presentation of her dish. Viewers also felt that Kamaldeep Kaur was unnecessarily being branded as the ‘mumma’ to keep her connected emotionally with the audience. Priyanka, who made a cake without an oven, was pulled up by the judges. This led many to believe that the judges are being over-critical towards her.

Chef Ranveer giving a lecture on oils & grains instead of giving Aruna the negative feedback her dish deserved.His bias for her runs deep.#MasterChefIndia pic.twitter.com/jLiSDNQ0UI — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) February 27, 2023

honestly the favouritism just keeps getting stronger in this season #MasterChefIndia shockingly sachin is in the bottom again. cool cool so unexpected from them, it’s so exhausting. — झलक ⎊ Jay ☾ (@daintyxdoll) February 27, 2023

Miracle that Arunas dish was not in top 3. Literay laughed when Graima said that the dish had not balance betwee. Sweet and spicy and then said that balance is towards desert 😒😒

Happy for KDK making amazing dishes but really hope Nayan win this season!!#MasterChefIndia — Aree. 🍂 (@a_dreamer_k) February 27, 2023

Kamaldeep’s dish was praised for balancing out the hot nature or taseer of bajra with the cold taseer of curd.Chefs pls research before supporting something.The fact is in Ayurveda CURD is considered HOT. #SonyEntertainmentTelevision #MasterChefIndia #MasterChefIndiaOnSonyLIV — Nisha Chandgothia (@nishac2209) February 27, 2023

I also sometimes feel that show is kinda bias towards aruna how she only make South Indian dishes and doesn’t came outof veg zones and serving only veg a chef should know all kind of dishes meanwhile sachin he came up with new idea in every challenge #MasterChefIndia — enha diary ♡ (@yourstrulyarmyy) February 27, 2023

@SonyLIV why does MasterChef India looks like it’s Punjabi biased?? Methi paratha ke liye shand nahi… Really??

Also during family week many families were ignored… As in no intro… And Priyanka dint get a chance to meet her family!! Do I say more?? — Abhishek Chakraverty (@abhishekchakri) February 27, 2023

MasterChef India launched last month with Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora as judges. The show promises to celebrate home cooks and their passion towards food this season. The cooking reality show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.