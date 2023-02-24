scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
MasterChef India: Aruna Vijay’s dish gets selected in top 3, fans call out ‘favouritism’ by the channel and judges

MasterChef India: On Thursday's episode, Aruna Vijay's dish was selected in the Top 3 but netizens saw it as another act of 'favoritism'.

masterchef indiaMasterChef India: Aruna Vijay's dish got selected in Top 3 on Thursday's episode.
MasterChef India: Aruna Vijay’s dish gets selected in top 3, fans call out ‘favouritism’ by the channel and judges
MasterChef India found itself amid a controversy a few days ago when contestant Aruna Vijay was allowed to cook a dish with paneer as opposed to the rest of the contestants who had to cook with fish. Now, in the latest episode, the show and its judges – Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora, have again been accused of favouring Aruna.

On Thursday’s episode, which was a family special episode, Aruna made a dish called ‘Appam Stew’ which ended up in the top 3 dishes of the day. Netizens called out the ‘favouritism’ towards Aruna and how it appeared as though the show was ‘fixed’.

One user wrote, “After watching the latest episode of Master Chef India (season 7), I have to say I got convinced the emerging popular opinion of the show being fixed, or at least smacks of favoritism towards Aruna ji. #MasterChefIndia” They also claimed that Nayanjyothi’s dish was more complex and difficult to pull off as compared to Aruna’s.

Another user wrote, “Sachin and Nayan’s dish was far better then Aruna’s..#MasterChefIndia.” “Appam dish looked like some leftover food served in plate without proper plating,” wrote another user.

A user pointed out the ‘biased’ nature of the show and wrote, “Wtf ! I don’t know how many times Aruna is gonna get by cooking a foam. The little appams, however well made cannot cover for the whole dish.totally baised #MasterChefIndia.”

Also Read |‘Knock down Taj Mahal, Red Fort if everything Mughals did was evil’: Naseeruddin Shah says Mughals needn’t be glorified, but shouldn’t be vilified 

MasterChef India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:26 IST
