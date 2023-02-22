scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
MasterChef India: Aruna Vijay asked to ‘step up’ by Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar calls her dish ‘confused’

MasterChef India's latest episode saw Aruna Vijay getting some negative feedback for her dish which had elements of both sweet and savoury.

masterchef indiaAruna Vijay performed below par in the latest episode of MasterChef India.
The latest episode of MasterChef India had contestants serving up flavours of India as the show celebrated 75 years of India’s food journey. While contestants like Santa impressed the three judges – Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora, and the guest judge Kunal Kapur, there were a few who left the judges really disappointed.

Gurkirat, who served up a ‘deconstructed sarson da saag and makki di roti’, was made to taste his own food by the judges after which he realised that the dish was too salty and even the pickle he served was bitter. Ranveer pointed out out the contestant’s childlike attitude and strictly told him to not let it affect his cooking.

Aruna also performed below par in this episode. Her plate, which tried to bring together different temple foods of India, was called “confused” by Ranveer and Garima asked her to “step up.”

Aruna was recently in controversy after she was allowed to make a dish with paneer instead of fish during a recent episode of MasterChef India. Eliminated contestant Priya penned a note saying that even though she prefers a plant-based meal and likes to cook with plant based ingredients, she handled dairy on the show when she was asked to. “I don’t have to prove anything. Everything is right in front of the audience. I went outside my comfort zone handling eggs and dairy in team challenges and egg challenge, even tasted dairy made dish when chef asked me to. Didn’t pick on it even once. Not sure if those efforts were even noticed,” she wrote while pointing out the favouritism that Aruna received here.

