MasterChef India 7: Michelin star chef Garima Arora joins Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar

Prep up your kitchen tools as MasterChef India will soon be back with a new season. With a shift in the channel (from Star Plus to Sony TV), makers have also reshuffled the judges panel this year. While OG MasterChef faces Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar will continue as judges, Michelin star chef Garima Arora is set to make her debut as a judge this year.

This is the first time that the show will have a female chef as a judge. As per sources, the team decided to be inclusive and celebrate women by roping in Garima. They also felt that her entry could add freshness and a new perspective to the judging. “Garima was more than happy to come on board as MasterChef India is one of the most watched shows. Given it gives a platform to not just trained but home chefs too, she immediately came on board.”

36-year-old chef Garima Arora is the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star. Born and raised in Mumbai, Garima graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2010. She launched her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok in 2017. Garima also has another restaurant Here Bkk in Bangkok and runs a delivery service eatWell.

The audition for MasterChef India 7 is set to begin in Kolkata on September 24, followed by Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The show will launch later this year, and air on Sony TV and SonyLIV. It took a break of more than two years following the pandemic.

MasterChef is a top-rated show across the globe from the UK to Australia, France to Israel, Italy to the Middle East to India and beyond. Akshay Kumar introduced the show to the Indian audience in 2010, becoming the face and judge. He was joined by chef Ajay Chopra and chef Kunal Kapoor in the first season. Through the course of the show, renowned chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Zorawar Kalra and Vineet Bhatia have also judged the show.

The previous winners of MasterChef India are Pankaj Bhoduria, Shipra Khanna, Ripudaman Handa, Nikita Gandhi, Kirti Bhoutika and Abinas Nayak.