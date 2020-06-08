MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Callum makes it to top 10

Callum Hann is now in the Top 10 of MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: Callum Hann/Instagram) Callum Hann is now in the Top 10 of MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: Callum Hann/Instagram)

To say that this looks like the toughest Masterchef Australia season wouldn’t be wrong and we got another glimpse of the level of competition in Week 8. With social distancing rules strictly in place, the format of the competition has changed quite a bit, but the contestants are not letting those changes affect them.

This week started with the most emotional elimination of the season so far as Jess left the competition after a tricky dish. The contestants were given unusual flavour combinations that they had to execute, but it wasn’t Jess’ day.

As the challenges began, this week was labelled as Heats Week. The 11 contestants were divided into three pools, and they had to compete against the members of the pool to come on top. Each day was dedicated to one of the ‘heat groups’ that had one winner each.

The three contestants who cooked for immunity at the end were Callum, Khanh and Poh, and what we got was certainly one of the best immunity cooks of the entire series. The challenge was designed like a mini-finale with contestants cooking in three rounds.

It is to be noted here that both Poh and Callum were runners-up in their respective seasons and Khanh came in third place during his season. Not just that, they have been knocking the judges’ socks off this time as well.

Callum managed to score the immunity and thus became the first contestant to enter the coveted top 10 of MasterChef Australia Back to Win.

As Callum was cooking during his ‘heat round’, it was quite noticeable that he saw Reynold as his biggest competition in the show. His competition with Poh and Khanh was tough on him as he was trailing in points after the first two rounds but marvellously won the third round with 10s all over. When Callum was declared runner-up during Season 2, he was just a 19-year old boy. Ten years have passed since then, and it looks like his game now is better than ever.

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

