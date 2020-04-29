MasterChef Australia Back to Win gets an identity makeover in Week 2

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second week of MasterChef Australia Back to Win is over, and it would be safe to say that the show has gotten a massive makeover in the latest season. This is the 12th season of the show so we are not strangers to its vibe and format, but with the new judges taking control, the familiar cozy vibe has transformed into an informal, fun atmosphere.

In Week 2, we saw two eliminations – Lynton (Season 5) and Courtney (Season 2), and watching both these eliminations was quite an anxious affair. In a regular MasterChef AU season, you are not quite invested in the initial weeks and don’t really care too much if someone gets eliminated because you are still making up your mind about the contestants. But here, you already have your favourites (which is more or less the entire cast of the show, as they picked the absolute favourites from every season), and watching them leave this early in the competition is nothing less than a shock.

In my previous articles about the show, I was still on the fence about the new season. I was still undecided about the new judges, and even though the contestants stole all the limelight, the verdict about the show was still out. Now, I am happy to report that the makers have gone ahead and given a complete makeover to this new season. And, it’s the kind of makeover that we didn’t know we needed.

We get a lot more banter among the contestants, which feels like behind-the-scenes footage and gives the show an informal and relaxed feel. The judges don’t act like they are the ultimate authority but in fact, are more like advisors to the contestants. Overall, there are so many light moments here that you can’t help but smile as you watch the show.

From what we can see so far, Ben Ungermann (Season 9), Reynold Poernomo (Season 7) and Sarah Tiong (Season 9) are emerging as the favourites this season. Poh (Season 1) has given us some scares already, and the story of the esteemed panna cotta (will it set?) continues this year as well.

Over the last 11 years, MasterChef Australia has become a happy place for many and for those around the world who are stuck in lockdown, there is nothing more comforting than coming back to MasterChef AU after a long exhausting day.

