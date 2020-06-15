MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Week 9 had Reece’s name written all over

This was a golden week for Reece. (Photo: Reece Hignell/Instagram) This was a golden week for Reece. (Photo: Reece Hignell/Instagram)

After two weeks of single eliminations, Masterchef Australia picked up pace again this week as we saw two contestants leave the competition. First, it was Simon Toohey’s turn to exit MasterChef AU Season 12. It was quite sad to see that he left the show on the dish that could have potentially won him the challenge. He’s always been the ‘veggie’ guy here and personally, he was one of my favourites too.

Next episode onwards, it was game on in the MasterChef kitchen as the Top 10 started competing for the title. If you have seen previous seasons, you will know that this is when MasterChef turns into a beast as every challenge is amped up and the difficulty level goes through the roof.

Week 9 began with a Blind Pairing challenge where all contestants were paired up with each other and had to cook identical dishes with minimal verbal communication. Laura and Khanh were declared the winners here, making it the first time Laura won a team challenge. The four entering the pressure test after this were – Sarah Tiong, Brendan, Reece and Poh.

The pressure test this week was set by Benjamin Cooper as the contestants had to make his special Jungle Curry, but without a recipe. Reece, who seemed extremely underconfident while cooking and presenting, aced the challenge but sadly, Sarah Tiong, who usually excels in this cuisine left the competition. It’s kind of sad that both contestants who left the competition this week got eliminated for something they usually ace.

This curry challenge seemed to be a turning point for Reece as there was just no stopping him from this point onwards. During the mystery box challenge, it was again Reece who was acing the cooking. Along with him, it was Emelia, Laura and Poh who entered the immunity round.

The immunity challenge this time was even harder than last time’s mini-finale. The 90-minute challenge had contestants getting out of the ring one-by-one at 30-minute intervals. By the end, only two were left competing for the top spot and once again, it was Reece who won, making him the first person to enter Top 8.

This was a golden week for Reece but MasterChef AU Back to Win is an unpredictable competition. With strong contenders like Sarah Tiong and Simon leaving the competition, it has gotten even more obvious that at this point, it is anyone’s game.

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

