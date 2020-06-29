MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Laura’s leading at the right time

MasterChef AU Back to Win saw Laura excelling in Week 11. (Photo: Laura Sharrad/Instagram) MasterChef AU Back to Win saw Laura excelling in Week 11. (Photo: Laura Sharrad/Instagram)

MasterChef Australia Back to Win’s Week 11 kicked off with the Top 8 contestants fighting for their place in the competition. Due to coronavirus, once again we saw only three episodes this week. There have been no restaurant challenges or any offsite cooks for a while now and there will be none till the competition ends. With the challenges just being limited to the studio, it looks like this year, we will see a different format in the final.

Coming back to Week 11. As Reece had already secured his place on the gantry last week, he was safe from the monstrous challenge that had, in fact, kicked him out the last time around – the dreaded one-inch cube challenge.

Tessa and Reynold found themselves in Round 2 of elimination quite early on. They were soon joined by Brendan and unfortunately, despite playing remarkably well, Emelia too ended up in the second round. The four contestants then had to cook dishes that were perfectly balanced with five primary tastes. And even though he cooked well, Brendan had to leave the Masterchef kitchen as his dish was dominated by umami flavours.

Brendan has often mentioned in this season that his personal goal was to get a better rank this time around and so, he did. He finished ninth during his own season and here, he finished eighth.

The makers are pulling all the stops to increase the difficulty quotient at the ‘pointy end of the competition’. And we saw glimpses of that in this week’s mystery box challenge.

The Top 7 were expected to prepare two dishes using all the eight elements in the mystery box. After two glorious weeks, Reece ultimately hit a big hurdle but my heart went out for Tessa who forgot to put up her parsnip puree on the plate and had to end up in the bottom slot. Callum, Laura and Poh qualified for this week’s immunity.

The immunity challenge brought out the best in everyone as we saw a new challenge being introduced – the alphabet challenge. Unlike the previous rounds, Callum’s strategy failed him at the start but soon, the three contestants caught on. Poh, Callum and Laura came in second place in their respective seasons. Laura, in fact, lost the title just by three points. This episode featured footage from their finales and took us down memory lane which is always a great surprise in the MasterChef kitchen.

Ultimately, it was Laura’s day as she won her first immunity securing her place in the Top 6.

With only a few episodes left for this season, the competition is now at its peak. We have come to the stage where every elimination is going to be heartbreaking. The contestants still competing for the title are Laura, Poh, Callum, Tessa, Reece, Reynold and Emelia.

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

