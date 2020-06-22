MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Emelia’s elimination cook turns emotional

MasterChef Australia Back to Win Week 10 had Emelia talking about her passion, and it left us in tears. (Photo: Emelia Jackson/Instagram) MasterChef Australia Back to Win Week 10 had Emelia talking about her passion, and it left us in tears. (Photo: Emelia Jackson/Instagram)

In the past couple of weeks, we have seen the contestants on MasterChef Australia maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. There aren’t any hugs or high-fives, and the tasting of the food has been on separate plates but this week saw another change. Week 10 only saw three episodes with one elimination.

The first challenge of the week was the All-In elimination, where Reece held the immunity he earned last week. The remaining 8 contestants were all divided into pairs and had to cook in a street food challenge. The bottom two teams ended up in Round 2 of the elimination.

Emelia and Laura tried making Panipuris and Tandoori Prawns in their Indian cuisine street food challenge but missed the mark. Reynold and Khanh lost out on their dishes in Chinese cuisine. The four fought for their place in the next round, where Khanh had to leave the competition.

This elimination challenge turned out to be an overwhelming and emotional experience for Emelia. It is because of stories like these that MasterChef Australia is a cut above the rest. Here, people love food so much that they have the power to make you tear up as they express it, and that is exactly what happened with Emelia’s Paris-Brest petits fours.

Up next, we saw the Top 8 as they dealt with the Golden Mystery Box. The competition has changed now as there will be an elimination every three days. There are no more team challenges, and there aren’t even any more ‘safe’ mystery box days. At the end of the mystery box day, the top 4 qualified for the immunity and the bottom 4 ended up in the next elimination.

Tessa, Brendan, Reece, and Callum cooked in the immunity round. The challenge was a time vs ingredient battle that was won by Reece. This was Reece’s second immunity cook win that has taken him to Top 7.

Compared to his journey in Season 10, Reece seems to be doing extremely well as he is way more confident yet relaxed at the same time. His vibe is calmer, and that could certainly take him to his next goal, Top 5.

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

