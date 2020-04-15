Masterchef Australia has the highest-rated premiere sans original judges. Here’s why

Masterchef Australia is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Masterchef Australia is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Masterchef Australia had a golden run for 11 seasons with its warm-hearted judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston. However, the unthinkable happened in 2019 when the three judges quit the show and one of the most beloved food reality shows on the planet was left abandoned. But now, it’s looking as if this was just what the show needed to move on to its next phase.

Masterchef Australia has just premiered its latest season down under, and this time, it’s called Back to Win. Of course, it has three new judges, who are fairly known in the Australian food scene, but the factor that has given the show its highest-rated premiere is the contestants. This season has 24 returning contestants from the past 11 seasons of the show. For those who have regularly watched the show for years, this is a jackpot.

Adam Liaw (Season 2 winner) wrote an article for The Guardian where he stated that the premiere of Back to Win was watched by more than 1.2 million viewers. Just for comparison, Season 11’s premiere saw 715,000 viewers.

Masterchef Australia is also benefiting because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has forced many to stay inside their homes and judging by what we can see on social media, it has also led many to experiment in the kitchen. In such a scenario, the return of lovely, warm faces has been welcomed by the audience, even though most of them have become professional chefs and bakers.

The ongoing season still has its roots in the olden days of Masterchef Australia. Earlier, when an old contestant visited the competition for an episode or two, it was a treat to watch them. Hearing their food and life story brought a smile to our face. This time, it’s the same feeling but enhanced almost 24 times.

Masterchef Australia was judged by George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan for 11 seasons. Masterchef Australia was judged by George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan for 11 seasons.

Masterchef Australia sure has a hit on their hands this time. The three judges – Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen (Season 4 winner) have been joined by Gordon Ramsay for Week 1. But it is too soon to say if the three new judges will be able to carry the show on their shoulders as well as Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

Back to Win is a safe bet. The big challenge for the franchise will be its own independent season that doesn’t borrow from the golden days.

Masterchef Australia: Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd