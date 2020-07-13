MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Reynold dominates yet again

Reynold is the first person to enter the Finals week of MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: Reynold/Instagram) Reynold is the first person to enter the Finals week of MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: Reynold/Instagram)

Reynold was the star of the show on MasterChef Australia Back to Win once again as he became the first contestant to enter the Finals week. Reynold is now in the Top 4 and will compete in the challenges of the last week of the competition that lead up to the Grand Finale.

In Week 13, we saw one of the most shocking eliminations of the season so far as Poh, the runner-up from Season 1, left the show. Poh has been a part of MasterChef Australia from Day 1 and was seen as the top contender this year. She was eliminated in the pressure test set by Phil Wood and was competing against Reece and Callum.

The next challenge was the terrarium mystery box where contestants had to find their inspiration from the miniature garden. This time, it was Callum, Laura and Reynold who finished on top. Reynold’s mushroom dish was a visual delight for the audience.

The immunity challenge, that got Reynold directly into Finals Week, saw him make a Harry Potter-inspired dish. Reynold got inspiration from the snitch and constructed an intricate dessert that left us awestruck. Reece gave an interesting analogy here as he explained Reynold’s win in this challenge and equated it to him winning the whole competition, and judging by his momentum right now, this could be a possibility.

Now, there’s only a handful of challenges left in the competition, and there stands only one challenge between the cooks and the Finals week. Reynold already has a spot there and the ones competing for a spot with him are Emelia, Laura, Callum and Reece.

