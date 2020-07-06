MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Reynold claims his place in Top 5

Reynold could win MasterChef Australia this year. (Photo: Reynold/Instagram) Reynold could win MasterChef Australia this year. (Photo: Reynold/Instagram)

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is inching close to its finale. With only six contestants left in the competition, this week was a tough one. Reynold, who has been undergoing a slight slump lately, bounced back and claimed the first spot in Top 5. This gets him a free pass in next week’s elimination.

Reynold is one of the MasterChef favourites and his near missteps in the past few episodes have had the audience wondering if he’s in the competition because of his track record. Looks like, with this cook, Reynold managed to silence his critics.

Week 12 saw only three challenges and the elimination was tough to watch. The round was divided into two parts – classics and novelties. After the first round of cooking classic dishes, it was Reynold, Tessa and Poh who had to cook inventive dishes.

Unfortunately, it was Tessa’s time to leave. It is to be noted that Tessa, who was the runner-up in Season 11, had almost no experience in the food industry and yet, managed to cook against the MasterChef greats until this level.

Next up, it was the Rubik’s Cube colour challenge where the contestants had to make colour inspired dishes. Reynold remade his signature dish Moss, that he had once cooked before in Season 8, and managed to secure a spot in the immunity challenge. Alongside him, it was Laura and Poh who finished on top.

With only five people left to compete in the coming week, it seems like MasterChef Australia is coming towards the end of an era. Of course, the beginning of Season 12 was a significant shift for viewers because of the new judges but as Season 12 ends, we would be bidding adieu to the contestants who were hand-picked by Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

