MasterChef Australia Back to Win: Reynold, Laura and Emelia face-off in the semi-final

Laura, Reynold or Emelia, who will win MasterChef Australia Back to Win? (Photo: Masterchef Australia/Instagram) Laura, Reynold or Emelia, who will win MasterChef Australia Back to Win? (Photo: Masterchef Australia/Instagram)

We are just two days away from finding out the big winner of this season of MasterChef Australia and at this point, this could be anyone’s game. As Week 14 came to an end and gave us the Top 3 contestants — Reynold, Laura and Emelia — I was distinctly reminded of Season 6 of the show. Laura and Emelia stood tall in the Top 3 back then with Brent (who eventually won by a whisker) as their competitor and now, these two women have made it back to the Top 3 yet again in possibly the hardest season of the show yet.

Week 14 began with a service challenge where we saw the contestant list go from Top 5 to 4. I had not expected to see another service challenge in this season of the show (due to coronavirus) but it was nice to see that they managed to pull off a mini-version with all the precautions in place. Here, we saw six professional cooks, who have earlier appeared on the show as guest judges, join the regular judges’ panel as they tasted their individual plate settings. Reece was eliminated after a competitive session, just shy of the finals.

The last mystery box was set by Gordon Ramsay as he set up the challenge from his home in UK. Gordon was the first guest judge this season and kicked off the contest in person. Emelia won this round with her innovative dish, becoming the first to enter the Top 3.

Competing alongside her were Reynold, Laura and Callum. With two rounds to go, they had to ace one of them to stay in the game. The first was won by Reynold, who moved up to the gantry. With Laura and Calllum competing in the second round, it was an emotional watch as they appeared in their original seasons as teenagers and finished as runners-up.

With Callum getting eliminated, I was reminded of the boy he was in Season 2 when he went up against Adam Liaw and made the iconic Peter Gilmore Snow Egg in that historic finale. It has been a long journey for him!

Reynold, Laura or Emelia, who will win MasterChef Australia this time?

Also Read | MasterChef AU: Reynold dominates yet again | MasterChef AU: Reynold claims his place in Top 5 | MasterChef AU: Laura’s leading at the right time | MasterChef AU: Emelia’s elimination cook turns emotional | MasterChef AU: Week 9 had Reece’s name written all over | MasterChef AU: Callum makes it to top 10 | MasterChef AU: Reynold is back in his groove | MasterChef AU: Jess, Poh emerge as frontrunners | MasterChef AU: Time to have something Hot ‘n’ Cold with Katy Perry | MasterChef AU serves up Indian Khandvi in Week 4 | MasterChef AU: Week 3 brings old challenges in new format | MasterChef AU gets an identity makeover in Week 2 | MasterChef AU: One week in, here’s what we think about Back to Win | MasterChef AU’s new season has the highest-rated premiere. Here’s why

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd