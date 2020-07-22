Who won MasterChef Australia 2020 – Laura or Emelia?

Here’s who won MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: MasterChef Australia/Instagram) Here’s who won MasterChef Australia Back to Win. (Photo: MasterChef Australia/Instagram)

The end of MasterChef Australia’s season always brings about a bittersweet feeling and fans would agree with me that watching this special season was nothing short of exemplary. The finale of MasterChef Back to Win had Laura and Emelia competing against each other, and we were rooting for both the contestants right until the end.

SPOILER ALERT

After a long service challenge where Laura and Emelia gave it their all, it was Emelia who walked away as the winner of MasterChef Australia 2020.

This year, the finale saw a service challenge where the contestants had to prepare a three-course meal for the judges as well as the contestants of the season. The two contestants were neck and neck for the first two courses but the dessert, which was once the cause of Emelia’s elimination in Season 6, became the deciding factor. That’s where Emelia aced it, leading her to lift the trophy.

Watching two friends cook against each other made for an emotional episode. We first saw these women in Season 6, where they ended as runners-up. Throughout this season, the two have wished each other well, so it was just overwhelming to see that soon after Emelia was announced as the winner, she apologised to Laura repeatedly. Laura, meanwhile, could not stop praising her friend.

Laura had a tough cook this time as she burnt her hand but watching her cook with determination, reminded us of the 19-year-old girl who made dishes taught by her ‘nonna’ in the sixth season. She certainly has come a long way since then, and this competition proved it.

Reynold, who finished the season as the second runner-up, had an emotional farewell in the semi-final.

When this season of MasterChef Australia Back to Win began, we had our reservations. With new judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen becoming a part of the show, this was going to be a risky season. However, we are pleased to report that not only was this the most impactful season with the best contestants, but the judges also managed to take us through the transition successfully.

Looks like we’ll be waiting for the 13th season with just as much excitement!

MasterChef Australia Back to Win is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

