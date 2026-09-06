Mary Kom says she’ll bring discipline to Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 20

Professional boxer and politician Mary Kom has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 20. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Mary — who is the senior-most contestant this season — promises to bring discipline to the captive reality show.

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Opening up about her personality, Mary Kom said, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality.”

Also Read: ‘I start my day with a 15 km run, prefer a balanced and nutritious diet’: Mary Kom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

Given that this season is about second chances, Mary added, “I will do whatever I can in the show, and it would be great if I get a second chance. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me, so this will bring out the reality. They will know who I am as a mother, as well as what I do inside. How I play the role of being a woman, a girl, and a mother simultaneously.”

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Mary Kom also said she will bring discipline to the Bigg Boss Season 20 house. “I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together. So one person should not be expected to just do cooking, cleaning, etc. I will make sure everyone participates in the household activities in a disciplined manner.”

About Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a professional boxer who has represented India at the Olympics and Asian Games several times. She is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She has also won eight world championship medals.

In the 2012 Summer Olympics, Mary Kom won a bronze medal. In 2014, she became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. In 2018, Mary became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She hails from Imphal and has also been actively involved in politics. In 2020, Mary Kom was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

In 2014, a biopic was also made on Mary Kom’s life. The film was directed by Omung Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the titular role.