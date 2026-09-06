Mary Kom says she’ll bring discipline to Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 20

Mary Kom opens up about entering Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant and how she plans to bring discipline to Salman Khan's show.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 6, 2026 09:57 PM IST
Mary Kom Bigg Boss 20 contestantMary Kom joins Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. (Photo: Mary Kom/ Instagram)
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Professional boxer and politician Mary Kom has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 20. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Mary — who is the senior-most contestant this season — promises to bring discipline to the captive reality show.

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Mary Kom on joining Bigg Boss 20

Opening up about her personality, Mary Kom said, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality.”

Also Read: ‘I start my day with a 15 km run, prefer a balanced and nutritious diet’: Mary Kom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom) 

Given that this season is about second chances, Mary added, “I will do whatever I can in the show, and it would be great if I get a second chance. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me, so this will bring out the reality. They will know who I am as a mother, as well as what I do inside. How I play the role of being a woman, a girl, and a mother simultaneously.”

Also Read | New generation of athletes not hungry enough: Mary Kom

Mary Kom also said she will bring discipline to the Bigg Boss Season 20 house. “I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together. So one person should not be expected to just do cooking, cleaning, etc. I will make sure everyone participates in the household activities in a disciplined manner.”

About Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a professional boxer who has represented India at the Olympics and Asian Games several times. She is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She has also won eight world championship medals.

In the 2012 Summer Olympics, Mary Kom won a bronze medal. In 2014, she became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. In 2018, Mary became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She hails from Imphal and has also been actively involved in politics. In 2020, Mary Kom was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom) 

In 2014, a biopic was also made on Mary Kom’s life. The film was directed by Omung Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the titular role.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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