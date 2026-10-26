‘Only 10 percent of my struggle was shown in Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic’: Mary Kom

Boxer Mary Kom was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday. Kom’s journey on the show began on a promising note. However, she struggled to keep up with the game’s strategies and largely stayed away from controversies. Following her eviction, the boxer spoke to SCREEN about her experience on the reality show. She also revealed that she was unhappy with her biopic, which starred Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about joining the Salman Khan-hosted show, Mary Kom shared, “My idea behind joining Bigg Boss was to experience this format. For the last so many years, I have seen the show, but unless you participate, you won’t know. I wanted people to know about my journey. The boxing journey is different, but a lot of people across the world must not know the actual Mary Kom. Now, after the show, they know that I am not just a boxer, but also a mother and a human being. For the last so many years, people assumed that I wouldn’t know cooking or basic household work. This was the opportunity to prove the assumptions wrong.”

Also Read: Mary Kom’s ex-husband files defamation suit against her amid Bigg Boss stay: ‘It’s a strong case’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

She further added, “I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it.”

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‘The biopic didn’t show 10 percent of my hard work’

On Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom was often criticised for not contributing enough to the game. The language barrier also proved to be a hurdle. Talking about feeling disrespected, Kom shared, “I felt disrespected at times, but then I realised that it’s a game where they will instigate and hurt someone. Fighting and manipulating must be their strategy, but I didn’t want to fight unnecessarily. When I lost my cool, because my Hindi and grammar were not very strong, I was not able to convey myself properly, so some of my statements must have seemed wrong. My intention was never to say anything wrong. All of them were good in their respective image. I did fight back when Uditi and I had an argument. I am not like this in real life. I was also taken aback when Mahhi said, ‘Who am I, what’s my name?’ Being so disrespectful is not good. I felt bad, but I was not aware this was the game I had to play. A lot of people took advantage of my language barrier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr MC Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

Beyond her experience on Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom also reflected on the Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic based on her life and spoke about her future. She expressed disappointment with the 2014 film Mary Kom, saying it failed to do justice to her life, and dismissed the possibility of a sequel.

The boxer said, “I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future.”