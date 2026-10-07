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Mary Kom’s ex-husband files defamation suit against her amid Bigg Boss stay: ‘It’s a strong case’
Mary Kom's ex-husband Onler has filed a criminal defamation suit against the boxer. She is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 20.
Olympic medalist Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom is suing the boxer for defamation. As per a report in Hindustan Times, he has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against her under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mary Kom is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 20. Onler has accused Mary Kom of making damaging statements about him on television and via other interviews.
Onler confirmed that he was pursuing the matter and told the publication, “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further.” The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.
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Mary Kom’s comments about ex-husband
In an earlier appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom had opened up about her relationship with her former husband and accused him of financial misconduct. She claimed that he had cheated her out of crores and had transferred her assets in his name. She also said that he had taken loans in her name. Her comment claiming that her ex-husband did not earn a single penny during their marriage drew a lot of divisive reactions. Soon after, he accused her of having extramarital affairs.
Mary Kom later issued a statement in which she said that her comments about Onler’s career as a footballer were not meant to disrespect the sport or the people associated with the sport. She insisted that she was overwhelmed during the interview and could not hold back her emotions, and added that she did not mean to insult anyone with her comments
The couple got married in 2005, and divorced in 2023 with mutual consent. They share four children.
Mary Kom biopic
In 2014, a biopic starring Priyanka Chopra was made on Mary Kom’s life. The film was titled Mary Kom. Darshan Kumar played the role of her husband. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film drew some negative press as many believed that Priyanka Chopra was not the right actor to play the boxer. The film won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 62nd National Film Awards.
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