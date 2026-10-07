Mary Kom’s ex-husband files defamation suit against her amid Bigg Boss stay: ‘It’s a strong case’

Olympic medalist Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom is suing the boxer for defamation. As per a report in Hindustan Times, he has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against her under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mary Kom is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 20. Onler has accused Mary Kom of making damaging statements about him on television and via other interviews.

Onler confirmed that he was pursuing the matter and told the publication, “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further.” The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.