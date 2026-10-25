Mary Kom evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20; Manish Goel loses lifeline

Boxer Mary Kom got evicted from Salman Khan-hosted captive reality show Bigg Boss 20 after seven weeks.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 25, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Mary Kom Manish Goel Bigg Boss 20 evictionWhiled Mary Kom got evicted from Bigg Boss 20, Manish Goel lost lifeline. (Photos: Mary Kom, Manish Goel/Instagram)
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Acclaimed boxer Mary Kom was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday, after losing her second lifeline.

As the boxer walked out of Bigg Boss Season 20, she called it a great experience. Kom said, “Thank you guys. It felt good spending time with you guys. Honestly, playing for so many days and getting this experience was great. I hope you will miss me. Please play well and show your personalities. If you’d met me in the ring, I wouldn’t have spared any of you. Gullu, please play well. Arishfa, you remind me of my daughter. I hope to make my daughter as strong as you.”

Also Read: Mary Kom says she’ll bring discipline to Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 20

 

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Before entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Mary Kom had spoken to SCREEN about her decision to participate in the reality show. She said, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality. I will do whatever I can in the show. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me; this will bring out the reality. They will know who I am as a mother, as well as what I do inside. How I play the role of being a woman, a girl, and a mother simultaneously.”

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She further added, “I will bring discipline in the house. Everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together. So one person should not be expected to just do cooking, cleaning, etc. I will make sure everyone participates in the household activities in a disciplined manner.”

Also Read | Mary Kom’s ex-husband files defamation suit against her amid Bigg Boss stay: ‘It’s a strong case’

Mary Kom is one of India’s most decorated boxers, having represented the country at the Olympics and Asian Games. She is the only woman to have won six World Boxing Championships titles. Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal in 2014. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman boxer to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. Kom was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

Manish Goel loses his lifeline

Anupamaa actor Manish Goel has maintained a sweet and calm demeanour on Bigg Boss 20, but Rohit Shetty pointed out that this approach would no longer work. After announcing that Manish had lost his first lifeline, Rohit told him, “Manish, be careful; you are a senior personality. You have been working for many years now; you don’t need to be so sweet. Show your personality; open up now.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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