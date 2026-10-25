Mary Kom evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20; Manish Goel loses lifeline

Acclaimed boxer Mary Kom was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday, after losing her second lifeline.

As the boxer walked out of Bigg Boss Season 20, she called it a great experience. Kom said, “Thank you guys. It felt good spending time with you guys. Honestly, playing for so many days and getting this experience was great. I hope you will miss me. Please play well and show your personalities. If you’d met me in the ring, I wouldn’t have spared any of you. Gullu, please play well. Arishfa, you remind me of my daughter. I hope to make my daughter as strong as you.”

Also Read: Mary Kom says she’ll bring discipline to Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 20

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Before entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Mary Kom had spoken to SCREEN about her decision to participate in the reality show. She said, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality. I will do whatever I can in the show. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me; this will bring out the reality. They will know who I am as a mother, as well as what I do inside. How I play the role of being a woman, a girl, and a mother simultaneously.”

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She further added, “I will bring discipline in the house. Everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together. So one person should not be expected to just do cooking, cleaning, etc. I will make sure everyone participates in the household activities in a disciplined manner.”

Mary Kom is one of India’s most decorated boxers, having represented the country at the Olympics and Asian Games. She is the only woman to have won six World Boxing Championships titles. Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal in 2014. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman boxer to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. Kom was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

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Manish Goel loses his lifeline

Anupamaa actor Manish Goel has maintained a sweet and calm demeanour on Bigg Boss 20, but Rohit Shetty pointed out that this approach would no longer work. After announcing that Manish had lost his first lifeline, Rohit told him, “Manish, be careful; you are a senior personality. You have been working for many years now; you don’t need to be so sweet. Show your personality; open up now.”