Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends series announced for Disney Junior at D23 Expo

Marvel Studios may not have movie rights for Spider-Man anymore, but that doesn’t mean we will not see the character at all unless Sony makes its own productions. Spidey and His Amazing Friends is an animated superhero series for Disney Junior network and is catered towards the young ones.

Advertising

The series comes not from Marvel Studios, however, and it is Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment that is behind the production. The series will be first full-length Marvel series for Disney Junior audiences.

The characters from the so-called Spider-Verse and especially other Spider-People like Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales’ wall crawler apart from Peter Parker will be the major characters. You might remember these characters from Sony’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse as well.

Hulk, Black Panther and Ms Marvel will make appearances in the series too.

Advertising

Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment’s senior vice president Cort Lane said, in a statement, “Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series. Everyone at Marvel is thrilled to launch our first preschool series on Disney Junior, the gold standard platform for the audience. We believe parents and kids will be excited about these stories filled with themes of friendship, cooperation, solving problems and using your abilities to help others.”

Senior vice president, Original Programming and General Manager, Joe D’Ambrosia at Disney Junior said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel on this new series showcasing the exciting adventures of Spidey and his friends as they model the importance of teamwork and helping others in their community. This is the perfect series to introduce preschoolers to the super hero powers of friendship and working together to help others in need.”

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is set to debut in 2021.