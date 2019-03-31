Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms Season 6 premiere date

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be back with its sixth installment on May 10, the makers announced on Sunday.

The ABC show shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

“MAY we share some big news?! Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD will premiere MAY 10 on ABC!” the tweet read.

The new season will see the return of major players, except Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was killed off in the season five finale.

The show will air shortly after the Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

Asked how it would affect the timeline of the series, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb indicated that the one year time jump between the previous season and the current one was part of the series’ tie-in to the film.