Toggle Menu
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms Season 6 premiere datehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/marvel-agents-of-shield-season-6-release-date-5651471/

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms Season 6 premiere date

The much-awaited season 6 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere on May 10. The makers of the ABC show announced on Sunday on their official Twitter handle.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6
The season 6 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere on May 10. (Source: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./Twitter)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be back with its sixth installment on May 10, the makers announced on Sunday.

The ABC show shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

“MAY we share some big news?! Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD will premiere MAY 10 on ABC!” the tweet read.

The new season will see the return of major players, except Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was killed off in the season five finale.

The show will air shortly after the Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

Asked how it would affect the timeline of the series, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb indicated that the one year time jump between the previous season and the current one was part of the series’ tie-in to the film.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan?
2 Nandita Das on Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai: Did it for nostalgia
3 Zoe Saldana 'happy' to have James Gunn back as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director