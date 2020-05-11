Mark Ruffalo: As an actor you get used to uncertainty

Mark Ruffalo answered questions on Twitter during a Q&A regarding the premiere episode of I Know This Much Is True. (Photo: Mark Ruffalo/Instagram) Mark Ruffalo answered questions on Twitter during a Q&A regarding the premiere episode of I Know This Much Is True. (Photo: Mark Ruffalo/Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo stars in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True in a double role of twin brothers.

While one of the twins is a pretty sorted man, the other is a paranoid schizophrenic who also appears to be undergoing an existential crisis. These character traits seemingly drive the other one mad, though he does his best in keeping his brother sane and safe.

Ruffalo, who plays the role of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, answered questions on Twitter during a Q&A regarding the premiere episode, which is now available to watch in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

In an answer to a question, he said, “As an actor you get used to uncertainty. You get used to making it up as you go along and you get used to trusting that if you throw yourself into the void in a good way and you really trust, the universe will catch you, if you are lucky.”

The official synopsis of I Know This Much Is True reads, “Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this limited series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, played by Mark Ruffalo. A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.”

