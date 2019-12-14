All that you need to know about Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa plays the villain in Mardaani 2. (Photo: @teamvjethwa/Twitter) Vishal Jethwa plays the villain in Mardaani 2. (Photo: @teamvjethwa/Twitter)

In Mardaani 2, Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji reprises the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, who takes it upon herself to nab the villain. In this sequel, Roy is on a hunt to get hold of a young criminal who rapes and murders women in Kota.

The makers managed to create secrecy around the actor who plays the main antagonist. A similar promotional strategy was used during the first installment (in 2014), when the makers revealed Tahir Raj Bhasin only when the movie got released.

Television actor Vishal Jethwa plays the rapist-killer. This is Vishal’s first Bollywood outing, and from the reviews, it seems the young talent has managed to surprise all with his performance.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Rani Mukerji had also spoken highly about Jethwa. Talking about why the villain was kept under wraps, Mukerji said, “I think that is the strategy that they (producers) have probably taken. He is amazing in the film. He is going to shock a lot of people with his talent. He’s done an exceptional job. And I am sure that people are going to be very excited to know who he is after they watch his work.”

Who is Vishal Jethwa?

Vishal Jethwa is a 25-year-old actor raised in a Gujarati family. He made his acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap in 2013. While Faisal Khan played the lead, Jethwa played the parallel lead of King Akbar in the historical series.

Acing the costume drama, he then starred as Bali in Sankatmochan Hanuman and Nasir in Peshwa Bajirao. Jethwa found a bigger audience base when he played the character of Chota Packet, a terrorist in popular serial Diya Aur Baati Hum. He followed it up with Thapki Pyaar Ki, where he was seen in the role of Prince Shekhawat.

The actor has won many awards for his roles, mostly as a child artiste. Jethwa was last seen in Big Magic’s Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna, where he played the titular role.

A passionate singer, Vishal Jethwa has been an active social media user, like anyone of his age. His TikTok videos mostly featured his friends Bhavesh Balchandani, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and Aashita Bhatia. Jethwani even started a YouTube channel a year back, where he uploaded some of his dance performance footage.

However, in the last few months, Vishal Jethwa has been keeping a low profile, and most of his social media accounts are now locked. The reason being that mostly the makers did not want his inclusion in Mardaani 2 to get leaked.

Also starring Vikram Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, Deepika Amin and Shruti Bapna, Mardaani 2 hit screens today.

