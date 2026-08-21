‘Many of them are educated’: Shweta Tiwari calls out abusive language against women online

Shweta Tiwari has spoken out against the growing normalisation of abusive and degrading language directed at women on social media. The actor, who is currently seen as a contestant on The Traitors Season 2, shared a series of Instagram Stories questioning why people feel entitled to demean women they do not even know. The actor further pointed out that such behaviour cannot simply be attributed to a lack of education or awareness.

Addressing the issue, she wrote on Instagram, “Today I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman: r****. Any woman. Of any age. From any profession. Any man from any background can come online and call a woman r****. And what shocks me is that these men are not necessarily uneducated or from troubled backgrounds. Many of them are educated, seemingly come from respectible families, have wives, mothers, daughters and sisters. And yet feel completely comfortable using the most degrading word they can think of for another woman.”