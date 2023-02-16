Manul Chudasama replaces Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, actress says ‘I can never take her place’

After Tunisha Sharma‘s suicide on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul left a void in the show’s cast and put her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan behind the bars, the show is once again set for a fresh start. The show has now introduced actor Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama in the show; the two actors will portray the characters played by Sheezan and Tunisha respectively.

Manul, who’s acted in popular television sitcom Brij Ke Gopal, in a recent interview said that while she’ll be playing the role of Princess Mariam which was earlier portrayed by Tunisha. Calling it a ” surreal feeling to be a part of the show,” she said that she “can never take Tunisha’s place”.

In an interview with ETimes, when Manul was asked about replacing Tunisha in the show, the actress opened up about how this is a big opportunity for her but the world “replacing” would not be correct as she’s “not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character.”

Manul then shared an update that she has already started shooting for the show, and that she looks at this opportunity as a “responsibility”. She said that this is her fourth show as a lead, “so there isn’t any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting.”

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul was in the news after the show’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the show’s sets in December, last year. Investigations in the actresses’ death by suicide case is on, and the show was on a break due to the same, however the makers have managed to return with fresh episodes and star cast.