Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti: He gives me Rs 25K allowance, survive on vada pavs
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari said that after her parents divorced, her father's name, fame and money didn't come to her.' He gives me Rs 20-25,000 as monthly allowance; I survive on vada pavs,' she said.
After a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 20 entered its third week with contestants showing their vulnerable side. This week, as the contestants lost their weekly food supply in a task, hunger left everyone quite emotional. In the latest episode, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari also opened up about her parents’ divorce and recalled how she was kept away from her father, Manoj Tiwari, as a child and also spoke about the financial struggles she faces as an adult.
Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her parents’ divorce
It was an emotional morning for Rhiti Tiwari on Monday. The aspiring singer opened up about her parents’ equation after divorce and said, “My father was out of my life after my parents got divorced. Even when he called, I couldn’t speak to him because my parents used to fight a lot at that time. I would meet him once a year. Then, when I turned 18 or 19 years old, I decided that I wanted to spend time with my father and get to know him as a person. But by then, it was too late. Everything he has earned – his money, fame, opportunities didn’t come to me. I only got his name, which gets me respect in any room I am in. As Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, I carry some respect. He very clearly told me that he would not help me in my career. He didn’t mean it in a bad way. He said, ‘If you are talented, then you will do it yourself, but I won’t help you.’
Talking about her parents’ divorce in an earlier episode, Rhiti Tiwari had said, “I have seen my mother struggle as a single parent, and maybe that has stayed with me. I have met very controlling men, and I don’t want to reach a point where someone has that much power over my life. I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.”
Ever since Rhiti joined Bigg Boss 20, she has been judged for being a ‘nepo kid’. However, the reality is very different for the singer. Stating that she ‘wasn’t born with a silver spoon’, Rhiti got emotional and opened up about her financial struggles. She said, “I didn’t have the money to go and get professionally trained outside. My father didn’t give me money. It was not like I got what I asked for. I would get a monthly allowance of Rs 20-25,000. It wasn’t easy to pull through the month with that. Sometimes I only ate a vada pav two times a day to fill my stomach. I would fill diesel for Rs 500, only for what I needed. Everyone thinks I come with a very big silver spoon in my mouth, but no, I am a layperson, and it’s tough.”
Rhiti Tiwari aspires to become a singer, in fact, a rockstar. In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, she had said, “I was 2-3 years old; since then, I decided that I wanted to be a singer. I want to be so successful in life and make so much money that I can help others. Only if we dream big is when we can acheive them. My dream is to be a successful and love Rockstar in India, and then to become a global rockstar.”
Manoj Tiwari divorced his first wife, Rani Tiwari, in 2012, after 11 years of marriage due to personal differences. On the work front, Manoj Tiwari will appear with his second wife, Surbhi Tiwari, on the Colors TV show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga Season 2.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More