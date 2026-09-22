Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti: He gives me Rs 25K allowance, survive on vada pavs

After a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 20 entered its third week with contestants showing their vulnerable side. This week, as the contestants lost their weekly food supply in a task, hunger left everyone quite emotional. In the latest episode, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari also opened up about her parents’ divorce and recalled how she was kept away from her father, Manoj Tiwari, as a child and also spoke about the financial struggles she faces as an adult.

Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her parents’ divorce

It was an emotional morning for Rhiti Tiwari on Monday. The aspiring singer opened up about her parents’ equation after divorce and said, “My father was out of my life after my parents got divorced. Even when he called, I couldn’t speak to him because my parents used to fight a lot at that time. I would meet him once a year. Then, when I turned 18 or 19 years old, I decided that I wanted to spend time with my father and get to know him as a person. But by then, it was too late. Everything he has earned – his money, fame, opportunities didn’t come to me. I only got his name, which gets me respect in any room I am in. As Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, I carry some respect. He very clearly told me that he would not help me in my career. He didn’t mean it in a bad way. He said, ‘If you are talented, then you will do it yourself, but I won’t help you.’