Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti evicted from Bigg Boss 20

In a shocking mid-week eviction on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari had to exit the show. Rhiti’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 has been quite turbulent. The aspiring singer has been struggling to find her space in the house and failed to forge strong friendships in the game.

As contestants were given the power to end one housemate’s journey, Rhiti Tiwari was the obvious choice. During a captaincy-related task, Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, and Yung DSA chose to take away Rhiti’s last lifeline, which led to her mid-week eviction.

This week, the captaincy task contenders are Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, Yung DSA, and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. Bigg Boss gave them a special task — they were asked to collectively choose one contestant whose lifeline they would compromise. After discussion, they chose Rhiti and since the singer had already lost her first lifeline last week, she had to leave the show mid-week.

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Also Read: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti: He gives me Rs 25K allowance, survive on vada pavs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiti Tiwari (@rhititiwari)

This was a week of redemption for Rhiti Tiwari. Last week, she was reprimanded by host Salman Khan for misbehaving with other contestants and abusing Uditi and Qazi during a task. After Salman’s feedback, Rhiti apologized and was trying to mend her relationship with all the contestants. Unfortunately, before Rhiti could revise her game, she was evicted from the show.

Rhiti Tiwari’s journey on Bigg Boss 20

Right from the time Rhiti Tiwari joined Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 20 stage, she said that she wanted to become a rockstar with a global appeal. She also revisited the trauma she faced due to her parents getting divorced. Sharing that she was only 8 when her parents separated, she said, “I didn’t get to spend much time with my father. I was 8 when he left the house; I was 9 when the divorce was finalised. Mom got my custody. Dad did fight for my custody; he was hopeful that they would get back together. We would cry whenever we met.”

In an earlier episode, Rhiti shared, “I would meet him once a year. Then, when I turned 18 or 19 years old, I decided that I wanted to spend time with my father and get to know him as a person. But by then, it was too late. Everything he has earned – his money, fame, opportunities didn’t come to me. I only got his name, which gets me respect in any room I am in. As Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, I carry some respect. He very clearly told me that he would not help me in my career. He didn’t mean it in a bad way. He said, ‘If you are talented, then you will do it yourself, but I won’t help you.’”

Salman Khan slams Rhiti Tiwari

Last week, during a task, Rhiti abused Uditi Singh and also threatened Qazi Touqeer. Following this, Salman Khan schooled Rhiti and said, “Rhiti, the problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is. Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Rhiti, you said you are a great singer, composer, songwriter, and music producer. How can someone say all these things about themselves? It should come from people. People said that since you are a nepo kid, I won’t scream at you. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do right now. Your language is very bad, and it’s impacting your father too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiti Tiwari (@rhititiwari)

“What is it with you threatening Qazi? From what I know, Manoj won’t support this attitude. Your grandmother is also watching this show, and you are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s. Remember when she fought with your father, he just kept quiet. Had he reacted, everything would have gone against him. You reacted and became the Dolly Bindra of the house. Your father is not in the house. He is now a politician, a respected man, a 3-time MP. Had you been anyone else’s daughter, that father wouldn’t have liked your threat. Rhiti, I take women’s issues very seriously. You all are my responsibility, and you accused him of coming on to you and said that you didn’t feel safe. But we saw the clips in slow motion, and he was never around you. We have watched everything. In the diss track, you again made the same allegations. You crossed the line of disrespect. Imagine how it would have come across on OTT. Are you still defending this?”