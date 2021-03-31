Manoj Tiwari on being a meme favourite: ‘Only the lucky ones get the chance to feature in memes’

Popular Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari recently made his television comeback with &TV’s Mauka-E-Vardaat. The anthology series features thrilling stories inspired by real-life events, and has a woman protagonist playing a pivotal role in unravelling the mystery of these baffling crimes.

Along with Manoj Tiwari, actor Ravi Kishan and Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary will narrate these tales of crime. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Manoj Tiwari spoke about associating with this genre, how he deals with trolling and his take on being a favourite among meme-makers.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What made you take up Mauka-E-Vardaat?

I think through such projects, we can create awareness among the public. It alerts them to the kind of crimes that are happening. I have been in the lookout of something like this and given &TV has such a vast reach, I couldn’t have gotten a better platform. I cannot stay away from acting and camera for long, and this gave me a chance to tap into both, apart from hosting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

How different is hosting as compared to acting?

I have hosted a few shows from different genres, and I really enjoy it. These crime-based shows are watched by most in the audience, and thus it’s important to develop a connect. It’s actually a challenge, given a lot also depends on the words you say. A good writer is very important for a host, and I am looking forward to the experience.

As you talk about creating awareness, these shows are also critcised for making people paranoid and even promoting crime scenes. What do you have to say about it?

I think every coin has two sides, we are re-telling the crimes that have already happened around, not cooking up anything. I think it’s important that people know about it so that they are prepared. It’s quite easy to criticise and pinpoint fingers at others. While putting a stop to crime is not easy, we are doing our bit by helping people stay alert.

Given you are associated with politics, does it also become important to be part of such projects?

Absolutely. Politics is not my bread and butter but I don’t want to just sing and dance but also make a difference through my work. I am a storyteller, and consider these kind of projects as part of my political duties. I am a man for the public, and would want to serve them in every way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Also, does being part of national projects help you promote your regional industry?

It works both ways. Since these popular channels are watched across the globe, our industry does get a place in the world map. And having a popular regional face also helps the show get visibility in smaller pockets. It also works for our brand value and that further helps us in getting better projects.

You also seem to have a karmic connection with Ravi Kishan, as he too joins you in this show.

That’s the brainchild of the channel and creatives. I have no hands in it. However, I must add that I, Ravi and Sapna were planning to do a film together but &TV played a masterstroke and got us together first. It’s always fun to work with friends, and we are having a good time together.

Since you are very active on social media, you must have experienced trolling, especially now that you are also involved in politics. How do you deal with the negativity?

I actually learn from trolling. I consider it as a teacher, as some of these comments can let you know where you are faltering. I read all the comments and see who has the best wit. I think trolling only helps in increasing one’s stardom. Some are really good, fun trolls while others come with a plain agenda, so you need to filter those out.

You are also quite a favourite among memers, especially in terms of your song ‘Rinkiya ke papa’.

(Laughs) I feel flattered as only the very lucky ones get the chance to feature in memes. Why will people make you viral otherwise? I think if I can spread smiles by becoming a subject of memers, it’s my good fortune.