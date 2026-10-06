‘I don’t call myself a rockstar anymore’: Rhiti Tiwari on being schooled by Salman Khan

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, singer Rhiti Tiwari exited Bigg Boss 20 last week following a mid-week eviction. Since leaving the house, Rhiti has been reflecting on her journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, she opened up about her time on Bigg Boss Season 20, being schooled by Salman over her behaviour, dealing with the ‘nepo kid’ tag on the show, and the trauma she has faced in her personal life.

Ever since Rhiti Tiwari entered Bigg Boss 20, a section of the internet has claimed that she landed a spot on the show because of her father Manoj Tiwari’s recommendation. Even inside the house, Rhiti had to deal with the ‘nepo kid’ tag. Reacting to it, Rhiti said, “What is really funny is that my dad didn’t even know I was going on the show until 1-2 days before. He sent me a news link asking if I was going. If people think I was on the show because of him, that’s not true.”

Also Read: Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari: ‘You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sharing her take on nepotism, Rhiti added, “I can defend the nepo kid tag, but nepotism holds a different value for me. Before all of this happened and I entered a room, they would know whose daughter I am. There was already love, admiration, and some respect coming to me. Whatever he has earned in his life comes to me as a blessing in terms of respect. If I were truly a nepo-kid, what have I been doing for 5 years? Why didn’t I reach the place I aspire to be at? Why is all this happening now? Using his name, I could have done a lot of things, but I wanted to do things myself. I was told you have to do it yourself, so where is the nepotism?”

Rhiti Tiwari on her equation and fight with Qazi Touqeer

Rhiti Tiwari also opened up about her equation with Qazi Touqeer, revealing that she had initially formed a strong emotional bond with the singer. However, after learning that Qazi had faked his illness on the show, Rhiti admitted that she felt deceived and took it personally. She also expressed regret over losing her temper and lashing out at him. “I genuinely connected with Qaziji in the beginning. Our artiste-to-artiste energy matched. I doubted if he acted, then we had a deep conversation where I cried. I felt bad about what he was going through. I have built a very strong connection with him. Due to my personal experiences, when I see someone go through something, I get really affected. When I found out it was all for entertainment, I took it personally. He fooled me and hurt my ego. In that fit, I did and said things I wholeheartedly regret. I don’t wish to be that person ever again.”

However, Rhiti’s anger did not end there. During another task, she used derogatory language against Qazi and even threatened him. Following the incident, Salman Khan schooled Rhiti over her behaviour and told her that she appeared insecure about Qazi. Talking about it, Rhiti said, “I wanted the earth to swallow me. I was called insecure, jealous, desperate, and whatnot. I don’t call myself a rockstar anymore. I would like the world to call me that one day if they see fit. It was the most ashamed I ever felt. I always thought love and anger were two very strong emotions, but that day I realised what strong emotions like shame, guilt, and embarrassment are. I was weighed down by it. I told myself, ‘What have you done.’ I was disappointed in myself; this was not the Rhiti I came to be. I broke down. I was destroyed. The only way was to rebuild stronger and harder. I took it all. Somewhere, a part of me has not healed from the things I have been through. It came out in all the wrong ways. That house has healed in me, what could have taken 10 years and countless therapy sessions. Everything that happened was my worst fear.”

Asked whether she felt Salman Khan had been a little too harsh on her, Rhiti added, “If Salman sir took 2 hours to explain something to me, so that I can be a better human being, I think it’s my greatest privilege. The whole episode was about me; that’s insane. I don’t think I would have wanted to be called Dolly Bindra’s daughter. But my actions were such that, obviously, people will comment.”

Story continues below this ad

Rhiti on parents’ divorce and trauma

During her stint on Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari spoke several times about her parents’ divorce and how the experience continues to affect her. Opening up about growing up in a broken home, Rhiti said, “Being from a broken home does affect me. A lot of people from broken homes exist in this world. The things I have seen in life have shaped me. There are things that have not made sense to me yet. A lot of what I did, the way I acted, came from the lack of dealing with and learning about myself. I believe I have been learning, trying to be better, grow, but when you come from these things, they stay in your brain a certain way. When all of this happened to me on Bigg Boss, it healed a very big part of me.”

Rhiti also spoke about her equation with father Manoj Tiwari today. She said, “I am always cheering for my father. If he calls me for support on his show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, Rhiti Tiwari shall be there for Manoj Tiwari. Today our equation is very loving. We were not able to be around each other a lot; I have not lived with him. Whatever happened, he is a proud father; I am a proud daughter, and whenever I need him, he is there.”

On the work front, Rhiti Tiwari is gearing up to release her music album Rejected, which will reflect on her journey on Bigg Boss, her actions and her path to redemption. Explaining the idea behind the album, Rhiti said, “I was always someone who felt the most likeable in a room; all delusions about myself were shattered on Bigg Boss 20. I was rejected in that house, and I own it.”