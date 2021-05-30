Manoj Muntashir defends Indian Idol 12: ‘Amit Kumar took money, then criticised the show’

Indian Idol 12 has remained in news almost constantly after the Kishore Kumar tribute episode was telecast a few weeks back. Singer Amit Kumar had criticised the quality of singing on the show in an interview, after praising the contestants on the show. He had said that he was asked to appreciate everyone irrespective of the quality of the show, adding that he didn’t enjoy it at all.

After Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan jumped to defend the show, guest judge Manoj Muntashir has also spoken up. “If Amit Kumar came out and lashed out at the show, he shouldn’t have agreed to be a part of it in the first place. He took money for being a part of the show and then criticised it,” Manoj told ETimes, adding, “I wouldn’t have done what Amit Kumar did. If I was in his place and not comfortable with the proceedings, I would have told the makers that I don’t want to be a part of the show.”

He also said that it is wrong of the guest judges to constantly criticise the contestants. “The guest judges who’ve come on Indian Idol 12 have no clue about what’s happening on the show and they go on to criticise every little thing about the contestants. They criticise them beyond belief- ye galat ho gaya, woh galat ho gaya, you are nobody, you cannot do this, how will you sing in front of a crowd or a filmmaker.”

He said people need to be more understanding. “The harsh criticism by the guest judges demotivates the contestants. So, the guest judges are told that they need to look at and talk about the singer’s positives too. This instruction has been given to me too. Of course, we as professional musicians have high benchmarks but we cannot weigh the kids on the same scale.”

However, he added that Amit Kumar took it the ‘wrong way’ and felt he was only supposed to shower praise. “See my episode this Saturday and Sunday and I have pointed out the contestants’ errors.”