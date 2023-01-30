scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee reveals Anurag Kashyap told RGV he doesn’t like any of his films when they first met: ‘I wished the world collapsed…’

The weekend episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed some hilarious anecdotes from Anurag Kashyap's life.

The Kapil Sharma ShowAnurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee graced The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show hosted Anurag Kashyap and the cast members of his two films. While the Saturday episode saw the Gangs of Wasseypur team getting together, on Sunday, Alaya F and Karan Mehta joined their director to promote their upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. While the episodes, as always, gave multiple LOL moments for fans, they also revealed a few secrets about Kashyap.

Kapil Sharma pulled Manoj Bajpayee’s leg asking if he and Kashyap come in a package, given the two have worked in multiple films together, in different capacities. This is when the actor revealed that it was he who had introduced Kashyap to Ram Gopal Varma. He shared that RGV was looking for writers for Satya, and since he knew Kashyap could write, he took him to meet the filmmaker. Bajpayee revealed that Varma was highly impressed with Kashyap, and even offered them drinks as they chatted about films.

“Ramu ko Anurag bohot hi interesting laga. He gave us food and drinks and we were all partying. That’s when he asked Anurag, ‘Which of my films do you like the most?’ A bit tipsy by then, he replied that he doesn’t like any of his films. I was sitting on a sofa, and I wished that the world collapsed and I get engulfed in. I even tried to cover up for him, worried that I would also lose my chance of a big break,” Bajpayee shared.

Also Read |Krushna Abhishek confirms he’ll work with Kapil Sharma soon: ‘I miss him, the team’

In the next episode, while talking about his journey, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he used to ghostwrite for Archana Puran Singh for Kya Scene Hai?, a show she did for Zee TV. When Archana asked if they had met then, Kashyap said that he used to wear chappals and wasn’t allowed inside the office, and might have met her outside the set.

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘the man with the strongest spine’: ‘Kept quiet through everything, spoke onscreen with his work’

His statement left Singh embarrassed and she said had she known it was ‘The Anurag Kashyap’ writing for her, she would have welcomed him in, and treated him to food and coffee. Kapil Sharma took a dig at her saying that had she interacted with him then, he would have cast her for Ramadhir’s character in Gangs of Wasseypur and then killed her off in the first part.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 14:35 IST
