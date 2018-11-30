Ankit Siwach on resemblance with Sidharth Malhotra: Take it as a compliment

“When Prateek (producer Prateek Sharma) narrated the script to me, I didn’t even blink my eyes for 30 minutes. I requested him to not consider anyone else and just sign me,” shared Ankit Siwach, talking about his new project Manmohini. The supernatural series, airing on Zee TV, also stars Reyhna Pandit and newcomer Garima Singh in the lead roles.

Ankit will be seen playing a double role in the daily that will present the tale of unfulfilled love through centuries. “While both the characters are very interesting, I enjoy playing the new age role of Ram. Yes, playing Rana sa, who existed 500 years back, was a challenge but he was a sorted man. Ram, on the other hand, is going through a lot in his life. He is happily married but he gets illusions of another woman. He cannot portray his emotions and has to go through all the confusion alone,” shared the actor in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The 27-year-old, who debuted on television with Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, shared more about his journey. He said, “I remember waking up to radios, as my mother enjoyed hearing songs. While I had no aspirations of becoming an actor, I was an avid television watcher. For hours, I would sit with my mother and watch TV. Be it cartoons or WWE (which he still watches), I would be hooked, much to my father’s dismay. And then growing up, I started drifting towards movies. I would also look at hoardings and posters for hours, not knowing the connect. And then maybe when I was 21, I knew this was my world. And there began my journey.”

While his parents are super proud of him, we asked him how much does he enjoy the female attention coming his way. “It would be a lie if I said no,” he shared with a shy smile, adding, “But honestly, I put no efforts in my looks, it’s god gifted. So I take those compliments with a pinch of salt. Though yes, it’s always motivating when people compliment me for my work. That’s what I would like to be remembered for.”

Just a couple of shows old and Ankit Siwach also made it to the gossip pages with his rumoured affair with Chakravyuh co-actor Mahima Makwana. “It really affected me. Also, her mother used to be on the sets and it suddenly became quite awkward. Thankfully Mahima has been in the industry for a longer time and she understood. We are still great friends. I have no qualms with link-up stories but it’s unethical to get families involved,” he shared.

Ankit may be enjoying his stint on TV but he doesn’t deny that he would love to make a mark on the 70mm screen soon. And as the conversation steered towards Bollywood, we discussed the buzz about his close resemblance to Sidharth Malhotra. Shaking his head in denial, Ankit said, “I keep hearing it often but I haven’t felt it. All of us have a basic feature and there could be slight similarities with others. Sidharth is a handsome man and I look up to him the way he has built his career. So I do take it as a compliment. But we are different people with very different worlds.”