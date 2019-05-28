Manmohini actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking salon employee

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who plays a negative role in Zee TV show Manmohini, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police. He has been accused of attacking a salon employee with a knife. A friend of Abhimanyu has also been arrested.

According to ANI, on May 16, Abhimanyu’s friend called him and complained about a salon employee who touched her inappropriately. After the call, the actor reached the salon along with a friend and started beating the employee and attacking him with a knife. In the brawl, a female employee of the salon also got injured.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

“We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon,” Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police, told ANI.

He added a complaint has also been lodged against the salon employee who allegedly touched Abhimanyu’s friend inappropriately.

Apart from Manmohini, Abhimanyu has also shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh.