Toggle Menu
Manmohini actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking salon employeehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/manmohini-actor-abhimanyu-chaudhary-arrested-5751910/

Manmohini actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking salon employee

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who plays a negative role in Zee TV show Manmohini, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police. A friend of Abhimanyu has also been arrested.

abhimanyu chaudhary arrested
Abhimanyu Chaudhary also played a small role in the movie Shamitabh.

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who plays a negative role in Zee TV show Manmohini, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police. He has been accused of attacking a salon employee with a knife. A friend of Abhimanyu has also been arrested.

According to ANI, on May 16, Abhimanyu’s friend called him and complained about a salon employee who touched her inappropriately. After the call, the actor reached the salon along with a friend and started beating the employee and attacking him with a knife. In the brawl, a female employee of the salon also got injured.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

“We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon,” Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police, told ANI.

He added a complaint has also been lodged against the salon employee who allegedly touched Abhimanyu’s friend inappropriately.

Apart from Manmohini, Abhimanyu has also shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India’s Most Wanted box office collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor film struggles
2 Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh roped in for Bejoy Nambiar's Taish
3 Mammootty starrer Madhura Raja crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 45 days