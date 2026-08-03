Manisha Rani gives a tour of her Rs 5 cr Mumbai home ‘Aangan’, spent Rs 1 cr on interiors

Bigg Boss OTT fame and influencer Manisha Rani has finally given a tour of her luxurious home in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore, the 28-year-old actor-influencer spent over a year renovating the house before moving in in May this year. Manisha has named her home Aangan, a tribute to her roots in Bihar. The entrance features an all-white door with a brass handle.

She said, “I just wanted everyone to feel that if the main gate is so aesthetic, the house inside might be even prettier.” The tour begins with a small temple area, where Manisha has placed an idol of her favourite deity, Lord Hanuman. “The priest suggested that we place the mandir here according to Vaastu,” she said.

Manisha Rani created multiple aesthetic corners in her house for her photoshoots. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Manisha Rani created multiple aesthetic corners in her house for her photoshoots. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

The temple is not the only Vaastu-inspired element in the house. Manisha has also placed a rubber plant, which she believes attracts wealth. Joking about it, she said, “Ever since I placed this, I have been receiving extra offers.” She has also added a horse figurine as part of the decor believing it brings good luck.

Her living room is made in the colour white, beige, and gold. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Her living room is made in the colour white, beige, and gold. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

Manisha’s living room follows a beige and off-white colour palette. She has kept the space spacious yet elegant, using minimal furniture. An orange-brown sofa, a black centre table and a white furry carpet stand against an off-white wall, while white-and-brown curtains complement the decor.

Manisha Rani believes in minimal decor. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Manisha Rani believes in minimal decor. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

While showing off her light-coloured interiors, Manisha admitted, “Houses made in light colours look very pretty, but maintaining them is the real task.” She also showed off her automated curtains, which open to a beautiful balcony. The space features a small coffee table and chairs, where she enjoys her evening chai sessions.

Manisha Rani has given a mountain-like feel to her guest room. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Manisha Rani has given a mountain-like feel to her guest room. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

Pointing to the sticker on her television, Manisha revealed, “It has been two years since I bought this TV, but my mother hasn’t let me remove its sticker because she wants to keep the feeling of it being new.”

A special stand in the living room has been dedicated to displaying her awards. However, there is a catch: Manisha has selected only the trophies that she believes look aesthetically pleasing. These include her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy and the Star of the Year award. “I had too many trophies but too little space in my house. Where would I keep all of them? So, I chose the ones that looked pretty,” she said.

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The house features marble flooring throughout. One wall in the living room is dedicated to a large round mirror, paired with a unique console and hanging lights that add to the aesthetics.

Manisha converted her 3BHK home into a 2BHK by combining two rooms to create a spacious master bedroom. The room has a large washroom and an attached vanity area. The other bedroom belongs to her brother but doubles as a guest room whenever she has visitors.

Manisha Rani claims her most favourite place in her house is her kitchen. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Manisha Rani claims her most favourite place in her house is her kitchen. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

The guest room follows a grey colour scheme, with one wall featuring a rock-like finish. “In my house, I wanted trees, plants, water and mountains. I wanted to fulfil all my dreams in this 3BHK home, so I decided to place this rock here,” Manisha joked.

She also revealed that she wanted different corners of the house to serve as varied backgrounds for her photo shoots. “I wanted different looks for photo and shoot purposes. I didn’t want to run out of background options for my shoots,” she said.

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The guest room features a customised bed and side tables. One corner has been dedicated to cherished memories, with photographs of Manisha and her family displayed on the wall.

Manisha Rani ditched dining table for kitchen counter. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube) Manisha Rani ditched dining table for kitchen counter. (Photo: Manisha Rani/YouTube)

Manisha then gave a glimpse of her aesthetically designed kitchen. Recalling her childhood, she said, “When we were growing up, we would reuse Horlicks bottles to store sugar and tea leaves. Now, I have bought dedicated jars for them.”

She also showed off her refrigerator, which has been seamlessly integrated into the wall. “Nobody will figure out that this is my fridge. But here you go. I spent Rs 2 lakh on this,” she said.

Manisha chose to forgo a dining table and instead uses the kitchen counter for meals. “I wanted a spacious place. I didn’t want to overpack my house, so I ditched the dining table. I am a desi person. I sit on the floor and eat,” she joked.

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While Manisha covered most of her home in the vlog, she only teased her spacious bedroom and saved the full tour for a future video.

Speaking about finally being able to buy her own home, Manisha recalled living in several rented houses in Mumbai. “Before buying my own house, I lived in several houses in Mumbai. Once, I was living in a 1BHK apartment in Oshiwara. The roof would leak whenever it rained. I would sit with a bowl and remain stressed about cleaning the house all the time,” she said.

It took Manisha nearly a year to complete the renovation of her dream home. Explaining the thought behind its design, she said, “I am a content creator, so I didn’t want monotony in my house. I have used different colours in different corners so that they all look distinct. I have three bathrooms, each designed very differently, with a different background in every corner.”

Revealing how much she spent on the interiors, Manisha said, “I have spent nearly Rs 1 crore on the interiors. I won’t lie to you, as I am also doing a few collaborations for certain things in my house. Otherwise, I am paying for most of my stuff because I want to give it a five-star hotel look.”

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She added, “My interior designer gave me an approximate budget of Rs 80–90 lakh, but I am keeping an additional Rs 10 lakh because when you build a house, you end up spending a lot of money.”

Previously, while announcing the purchase of her dream home in Mumbai, Manisha had said, “This is my first 3BHK flat in Mumbai, which I have bought with my khoon-paseene ki kamai.” Explaining why she chose the particular flat, the Bigg Boss star said, “This house has four balconies and a lot of open space. That was one of my dreams. When I first came to Mumbai, I was still a struggler. I had a tiny house with an even tinier window, from where I used to manifest having a sky to fly.”

Manisha earns through multiple brand collaborations and acting projects. In one of her vlogs, she revealed that she charges Rs 10 lakh for each collaboration while shopping for her new home.