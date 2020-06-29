Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan to tie the knot on June 30

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan met on the sets of Swabhimaan (Photo: Manish Raisinghan/Instagram) Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan met on the sets of Swabhimaan (Photo: Manish Raisinghan/Instagram)

Television actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are all set for their wedding on June 30 in Mumbai. The couple will be taking their nuptial vows in a gurudwara, and respecting the social distance norms, only their siblings would be present at the occasion. The couple met and fell in love on the sets of Swabhimaan two years ago.

Sharing the news on social media, Raisinghan wrote, “Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega 😈 shadi? Me? Hahaha. But what to do… when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender…. Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid 😈😈😈 me 😈😈😈. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan.”

Speaking to the Delhi Times, Manish Raisinghan shared that his father had asked him to consider getting married. The actor said that that is when he instantly called Sangeita to propose and soon got their parents to talk on a video call. Not wishing to risk their parents’ health during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to tie the knot with just three of their siblings around. Manish added that they plan to host a big reception for their industry friends once things are normal. However, their friends will be part of the ceremonies through video call.

Manish is popular for his role as Siddhant in Sasural Simar Ka and was earlier linked to his co-star Avika Gor. The two, however, have always denied the rumours and maintained they are best friends. Avika congratulated the couple after hearing the happy news.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Aarti Singh also commented on Manish’s post and wrote, “So so happy . Finally manyaaaaaa getting married…. @manishmischief I salute u @sangeitachauhaan for finally making this mad guy marry you . Dont know u but im so so sure u must b an amazing person. Cant wait to meet u both🤗🤗🤗🤗.”

