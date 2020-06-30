Manish Raisinghan ties the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan got married on June 30. (Photo: artinisangeitafriends/Instagram) Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan got married on June 30. (Photo: artinisangeitafriends/Instagram)

Swabhimaan actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday. The intimate wedding ceremony happened in a gurudwara in Mumbai. Given the current situation, it was only attended by their siblings. Post their marriage, the actors even posed for shutterbugs.

Sharing the invite of the wedding, Chauhaan had posted on Instagram, “Its Finally Official ! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! Swip left… This was the time when I met him first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals soon for the kind of person he is…still can’t believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! ♥️♥️♥️Manish I Love U ♥️♥️♥️ Thankyou for choosing me🤗🤗🤗.”

Raisinghan, on his part, had written, “Kabhi abhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega 😈 shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do… when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender…. Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid 😈😈😈 me 😈😈😈. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan”

Earlier speaking to Delhi Times, Manish Raisinghan shared that his father had asked him to consider getting married given he is taking a break from work. The actor said that is when he instantly called Sangeita to propose and soon got their parents to talk on a video call. Not wishing to risk their parents’ health during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to tie the knot with just three of their siblings around. Manish added that they plan to host a big reception for their industry friends once things are normal.

Check out photos and videos of the newly weds:

Here’s wishing a happy married life to Manish and Sangeita!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd