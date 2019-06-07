Srishty Rode broke up with me without giving me a proper closure: Manish Naggdev

In January this year, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode and fiance Manish Naggdev announced that they have called off their engagement. After months, Manish has finally opened up and revealed details about how their four-year-long relationship came to an end.

Earlier Manish had mentioned that minor disagreements and difference of opinions led to the separation. However on Friday, through a long note on Instagram, the actor poured his heart out on how Srishty broke up with him over the phone, without even providing him a proper closure.

Manish started his note by writing how people would be curious to know why he is speaking after months of his breakup. Giving an explanation, he wrote, “I decided to express my feelings about the anguish that I have gone through openly today despite being expected to “man-up” and stay silent because even if some people think I am stupid to talk about it please don’t forget man just like women have deep feelings. Men- just like women have deep feelings.”

He added that he had reached a tipping point, tired of avoiding queries of his family, friends, relatives about what went wrong in his relationship. Opening up about it finally, he wrote. “I was still unsure until recently about the status of my relationship with my partner. But what can I do? She hadn’t given me a proper closure after a 4 year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face she replied saying “I am at the peak of my career, I don’t wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?”

“That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiance break the relationship which was heading towards marriage over a single phone call. After that, there was complete silence from her forever. Don’t you think the least I deserve was a proper closure,” the actor questioned.

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actor further added that it was recently, when he was sitting with a common friend, he realised that the world was wrongly informed that it was Manish who left Srishty. The actor had actively supported his then-girlfriend when she was in the Bigg Boss 12 house. He had even stood for her when the show projected her growing closeness with co-contestant Rohit Suchanti. Manish added that this development made him feel stupid about himself.

“You think the person who for those three months put his life on hold and only concentrated on strategizing her PR, marketing, making her a brand, promoting her while she was inside the Bigg Boss house to eventually make her win. Went all out to fight, argue with all other celebs, fandoms, stood for my girl and gave interviews about how I trusted her and all the allegations on her and her relationship inside are baseless. Revisiting and thinking about all this only makes me feel how stupid I was to make her my life’s only priority.”

Advising others to not get manipulated by their partners, Manish said, “I am sure there are many like me out there who have been manipulated and used strategically by their partners to achieve their own ambitious goals. And I want to tell them this: Don’t be the victim of manipulation, speak the truth and don’t let the manipulators destroy you or your life just because you are silent.”

As a last thought, the actor mentioned the importance of choosing the right partner. He wrote “The man or woman you choose to be your partner effects everything in your life: your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside of you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely. Thank you and stay blessed! PS: Not all men are dogs.”

Srishty Rode on her part is yet to speak up about her relationship with Manish Naggdev.