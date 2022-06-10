scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Manish Naggdev gets married in Goa, Kamya Punjabi-Divyanka Tripathi turn up as baraatis. See photos

On Thursday, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actor Manish Naggdev tied the knot in Goa. His co-stars from the show Kamya Punjabi and Divyanka Tripathi were seen by his side.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 10, 2022 11:07:07 am
kamya punjabi, divyanka tripathi, manish naggdevDivyanka Tripathi and Kamya Punjabi joined Manish Naggdev on his big day. (Photo: Kamya, Divyanka/Instagram)

Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actor Manish Naggdev tied the knot with girlfriend Malika Juneja on Thursday in Goa. Joining as baraatis were his good friend and co-stars Divyanka Tripathi and Kamya Punjabi. Their husbands Vivek Dahiya and Shalabh Dang, were also seen joining the revelry. The wedding happened by the beach, where the newlyweds took their vows.

Kamya took to Instagram to share a few photos from the beautiful wedding and wrote a heartfelt note for the couple. “An evening we will cherish for life, mere dost khush reh hamesha, there was a moment when I got too emotional n about to cry (khushi ke aansu) saari dua aur khushiyaan tere liye mere yaar ❤️ @manishnaggdev, @malikajuneja05 welcome to the family🤗,” she wrote. The Shakti actor’s note left Manish emotional as he replied on the post thanking her and Shalabh for joining them on their special day. “Kal ek moment pe main bhi @shalabhdang tum dono ko dekhkar emotional hua tha. You guys are PURE LOVE.❤️💥🙌😘🤗,” a part of his reply read.

Also Read |Kamya Punjabi loses Rs 1 lakh in Indore’s street food joint, finds it back: ‘This is amazing and surprising’

 

As fans started dropping congratulatory messages, comedian Rajiv Thakur welcomed Manish to the husband club. He wrote, “Congratulations bro @manishnaggdev .. welcome to the club husbands..🤗🤗🤗.” Others like Jaya Bhattacharya, designer Neerusha Nikhat also wished the newlywed couple.

While bride Malika Juneja dressed up in a pink sequined lehenga, Manish was seen in a blue tuxedo. Kamya Punjabi looked gorgeous in her in a black and red floral pant suit with a black bikini top. Divyanka Tripathi on the other hand opted for a green and white stylish gown, and husband Vivek complemented her in his white linen shirt. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared some candid pictures of Vivek, Manish and her parents enjoying the weather of Goa.

Also Read |Divyanka Tripathi recalls casting couch experience, has word of advice for aspiring actors: ‘This is how they lure you’

 

 

Apart from Dulhan, Manish Naggdev has also been part of shows like Begusarai, Madhubala, Udaan, Pavitra Rishta, Geet among more. He was earlier dating Srishty Rode, who parted ways with him after her Bigg Boss 12 stint.

