Manish Naggdev on break-up with Srishty Rode: Our relationship hasn’t ended because of a third party

Television actor Manish Naggdev has confirmed his break-up with Bigg Boss 12 contestant and television actor Srishty Rode. The two had been dating for four years and had got engaged n February 2018, months before Srishty entered the Salman Khan hosted show. In an interview with Bombay Times, Manish Naggdev opened up about their breakup.

“Srishty and I are not together anymore. I don’t wish to give a reason because there is none in particular. All I can say is, minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it. We were expecting different things from each other. Around three weeks ago, we realised that things were not working out as expected. So, we discussed the future of our relationship and decided that it was better to part ways. I have immense love and respect for Srishty and I will always cherish the time spent with her,” Manish said.

He further clarified that their relationship has not ended because of any third person, including Rohit Suchanti, Srishty’s co-contestant on the reality show.

“Our relationship hasn’t ended because of a third party, as many seem to have assumed. These are just rumours. There is no other girl or guy involved, including Rohit Suchanti,” Manish told Bombay Times.

Earlier, when Manish was quizzed about the equation between Srishty and Rohit, he had shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, “Whatever is happening is in good spirits and healthy. I haven’t yet found a reason to feel bad. Whatever Rohit said was his emotions and I respect it completely. As for Srishty, she hasn’t given a single moment to the camera that would put her in bad light. She has been loyal and I have no reasons to not trust her. If you have seen the episodes, she has only spoken about how she finds the entire Rohit-Srishty angle uncomfortable. I have so much more love and respect for her now.”