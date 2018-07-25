Manish Goplani: Yeh Teri Galiyaan will present the ugly truth of society

Yeh Teri Galiyaan stars Manish Goplani and Vrushika Mehta. Yeh Teri Galiyaan stars Manish Goplani and Vrushika Mehta.

Zee TV recently launched its biggest love story of the year Yeh Teri Galiyaan. Starring Manish Goplani and Vrushika Mehta, the show will be based on Kolkata’s red-light district. It will present the story of star-struck lovers fighting societal pressure. In a freewheeling chat with indianexpress.com, Manish shared that he is super excited about this project.

He said, “It’s based on a really touching subject. While we have all progressed, the society still looks down upon kids growing up in red-light areas. They are shunned when they want to step out of that world and live a normal life. Especially girls. While they themselves may not be in fresh trade, they are not allowed to get married in a respectable family. My character Shantanu represents the same mindset of the society.”

Stating that he has a completely different perception in real life, the actor said, “I think we are no one to judge someone on their background. That’s the least we can do as humans. Since it’s a love story, the character will see a shift and understand the same. This is the reason I took up this show, as somewhere down the line, we would be able to change the mindset of people.”

He added, “Sometimes it really gets difficult to play such characters. As actors, even when the role is so different from you, one has to play it with full conviction. Thankfully, we have a really strong writing team. They have done a fabulous job with this show.”

Manish also shared that he feels proud to be a part of the industry that makes a difference in its own way. “The kind of films and shows that are being made has such beautiful messages. The audience today has become smart. They do not like to be preached. So it’s important that you add the right amount of entertainment to these important subjects. The reach that television and films have is incomparable. I think we can really change the world if the medium is utilised to the fullest.”

Starting July 25, Yeh Teri Galiyaan will air Monday-Friday 7 pm on Zee TV.

