Manila Pradhan wins MTV Supermodel of the Year

Manila Pradhan took home a year-long modelling contract and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Manila Pradhan took home a year-long modelling contract and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Manila Pradhan on Sunday emerged as the winner of MTV Supermodel of the Year. The Sikkim girl beat Drisha More and Priya Singh in the final, and took home a year-long modelling contract and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The reality show was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta, while Ujjwala Raut acted as the mentor.

Having struggled in the beginning, Pradhan worked on her style and gradually climbed up the ladder to become one of the top contenders. She impressed judges with her consistency throughout the journey. Pradhan emerged victorious with a huge margin in the final photo-shoot challenge that needed her to pose with the esteemed panelists.

On her big win, Manila shared in a statement, “It is not less than a dream come true for me. One of the biggest things that I learned and would like to take away with me from this journey is to be yourself. That is your ultimate power which nobody can have. All the judges on the show and the mentors were great. But I really have a special intangible connection and a soft corner for Malaika ma’am and Ujjwala ma’am. No matter how much they shouted at me, but in the end, it was for my betterment and personal growth.”

Malaika Arora added, “What a tremendous journey this show has been. MTV Supermodel of the Year wasn’t just about style and beauty. It was also about shedding inhibitions and being absolutely confident in your own self. While we have one winner today, the show has given a platform to ten gorgeous women who are sure to rule the ramp in future. Manila has been a revelation for us. Despite a tough start, she always took feedback in her stride, and the results are for all to see. I wish her all the best for a stupendous future and hope that the learnings from the show guide her in the journey ahead.”

The grand finale also saw a scintillating performance by Raja Kumari, as the top 10 contestants walked the ramp.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd