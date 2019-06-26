Mandy Moore almost quit acting before This is Us

Toggle Menu
Actor Many Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson in NBC drama This is Us, said she felt the universe was guiding her to walk away from Hollywood.

Mandy Moore says playing Rebecca Pearson in This is Us has been a fulfilling job of her life. (Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram)

Mandy Moore says before landing This is Us, there was a time when she considered giving up on acting.

The actor-singer said, who plays Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama, said she felt so “stuck” that she felt universe was guiding her to walk away from Hollywood.

“As an actor, so much of our job is rejection. I think I had started like, I kept smacking into that wall time and time again for quite a number of years and I think it also coincided with some tricky stuff in my personal life and the combination of those two just made me feel so stuck.

“I contemplated, I was like, ‘I think this is it. I think this is the universe giving me a sign that maybe this is not what I’m supposed to be doing… Maybe I’m not supposed to be an actor anymore like, I’ve been incredibly lucky, I’ve had this really fruitful time earlier in my life and maybe now I’m supposed to lean into something else,” Moore said during a panel at Popsugar Play/Ground as quoted by Page Six.

The 35-year-old actor said she realised there was “no plan B” for her and gradually found her way.

“I think at the end of the day when I did dig deep I was like this (acting) is all, there was no plan B for me personally, this is just that period of building. It’s that period where I know I’m going to need this as fodder and fuel for… when I see the light again.”

Talking about This is Us, Moore said playing Rebecca has been “the most incredibly fulfilling and satisfying job I’ve ever had in my life”.

