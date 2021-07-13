‘My baby strongest’: Mandira Bedi smiles in new photos with Mouni Roy, fans send her strength after husband Raj Kaushal’s death

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi is dealing with the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. She recently spent some time with her close friend Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra actor shared the pictures from their get together on social media.

In the pictures, the two actors are smiling for the camera and striking a pose together. Sharing the photo, the Mouni wrote, “MY BABY STRONGEST ♥️🔱🧿 @mandirabedi.” Many people left heart emojis on the photos shared by the Naagin fame actor. Aashka Goradia and Shamita Shetty were among the first few to shower love on Mandira and Mouni. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful” on Mouni’s post. Another added, “Looking lovely.”

Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 due to cardiac arrest. He was 49. Mandira performed the last rites of her husband and later shared a series of pictures of herself with him on social media. Sharing another photo on Twitter, the actor had written, “#rip my Raji.”

Recently, the actor was also spotted with her mother as she stepped out for a morning walk. As soon as her video was shared on social media, her fans and admirers sent her some love. “More power to her,” wrote one, while another sent positive energy to Mandira. “I can feel the pain of losing a dear one. It is the most painful condition. God give you and your family strength,” the comment read.

Raj Kaushal made his directorial debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie (1999). He also helmed films like Shaadi Ka Ladoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hai (2006). He is survived by his wife, Mandira Bedi, and two children Vir and Tara.