Mandira Bedi on adopting four-year-old Tara: Grateful, thankful, blessed

Mandira says Tara has come to the family like a blessing. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Actor Mandira Bedi has adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. She announced the news on her Instagram profile by sharing an adorable photo of herself with the whole family.

Apart from Mandira and Tara, Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal and son Vir can be seen in the picture. Mandira says in the caption that Tara has come to the family like a blessing.

Mandira Bedi also revealed that Tara became a part of her family on July 28 this year.

“Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir ❣️Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed 🏽. Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” the rest of the caption read.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in Prabhas-led multilingual action thriller Saaho.

Her next project is the Tamil film Adangathey.

